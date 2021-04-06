Dominga Chavez Martinez
Dominga Chavez Martinez, 91 of Temple, passed away peacefully at her home with family members by her side on Monday, March 29, 2021. Services will be on Wednesday, April 7th at 10 am with Father Thomas officiating at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple on Tuesday, April 6th from 5-7 pm. Rosary at 6 pm will follow with music by Isidro Martinez and Los Vientos.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and laughter. She enjoyed music, dancing, Spanish novellas, and cowboy movies. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting doilies. She was very dedicated to prayer and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Luis Flores Martinez, parents, Pedro Chavez and Consuelo Salas, brother Santiago Chavez, sisters Refujia Flores, Esperanza Abalos, Patsy (Petra) Flores, Enriqueta Flores, Corina Martinez.
Her memories will be cherished by surviving sister Placida Villanueva, sons, Isidro Martinez, Reynaldo Martinez, Louis Martinez, Jr., Ambrocio Martinez and daughter Yolanda Martinez Longoria. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Martinez, Isidro Lee Martinez, Ceasar Martinez, Jr., Lorenzo Martinez, Isaiah Martinez, and Angelo Martinez.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe in Temple, Texas.
