ROCKDALE — Services for Jackie Luetge, 62, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with Chaplain Bruce Mercer officiating.
Ms. Luetge died Sunday, Aug. 30, at a nursing home in Rockdale.
She was born June 15, 1958, in Rockdale to Perry F. and Viola Frazier Luetge. She was a member of the MARC Center and St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a sister, Betty Taylor Whitby of Rockdale.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.