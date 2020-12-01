BELTON — Services for Helen Raye Moore, 80, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Moore died Saturday, Nov. 28, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 26, 1940, in Cameron to Lois and Charles Matula.
Survivors include her husband, Randy J. Moore of Belton; two sons, Charles Randy Massengale of Nolanville and Randy Allen Moore of Kansas; two daughters, Brenda Massengale Brown of Cedar Park and Jana Lynn Massengale of Temple; a brother, Charles Matula of Rockdale; a sister, Rose Mary Matula Mondrik; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
