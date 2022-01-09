Linda Faye Farrell Waggoner
Linda Faye Farrell Waggoner passed away on January 4, 2022, at the age of 73. Linda was born to Hulon and Billie Farrell on October 11, 1948, in Temple, Texas and grew up in Rogers, TX. Linda received a BS in Home Economics Education at Texas Tech University. She began her career as a Home Service Advisor at Pioneer Natural Gas Company. She then served as Special Assistant to the Commissioner at the Texas Department of Agriculture, then joined the Texas Agricultural Extension Service (now Agrilife Extension Service) as an agent with the Expanded Nutrition Program. She also worked as a Food Service Supervisor and Nutrition Education Coordinator with Austin Independent School District, then completed her career with the Extension Service. After an exemplary career, she retired in 2003. After retirement, she focused on her love of animals and opened Wagg’nPurr Pet Sitting Service.
On March 14, 1987, she married John R. Waggoner of Austin, Texas, who predeceased her in 2020. Linda is survived by very special friends Brenda and Tommy Knowles; her brothers H. L. Farrell and wife Barbara, Don Farrell and wife Vickie; sister-in-law Judy Waggoner; niece Vicki Strmiska; nephews Don Farrell and wife Cindy, Bobby Martin and wife Melanie; and several great nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Frito, Cheeto and Chipper. Linda was no doubt greeted at the Rainbow Bridge by all the dogs she loved and lost including Sassy, Scamper, Sandy, Princess, Cocoa, Taffy, and Beau.
Linda enjoyed cooking, traveling, UT Women’s basketball, good conversation and having fun. Most of all, she loved her family, friends and dogs. Linda was an accomplished educator, devoted animal lover, and, above all, a dedicated and caring friend.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 4 – 8 pm at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Burial will be on Saturday, January 15 at 2 pm
at the Rogers Cemetery in Rogers, TX, with Dean Alan Wiginton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rogers Church of Christ, P.O. Box 487 Rogers, TX 76567 or to an animal charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary