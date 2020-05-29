Services for Tammy Dawn Shannon, 46, of Temple will be private.
Ms. Shannon died Tuesday, May 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 30, 1973, in Temple to Monty and Rose Mueller Shannon. She graduated from Belton High School. She worked with special needs kids and adults. She volunteered with the Special Olympics. She was a member of the Troy Church of Christ.
Survivors include a daughter, Brittany Shannon of Temple; two sisters, Kimberly Shannon-Morris and Amber Presson, both of Troy; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.