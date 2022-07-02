Steve Louis Kranyec
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Steve Louis Kranyec passed away at the age of 64. Steve was born on December 16, 1957, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1980 with an electrical engineering degree. On June 7, 1980, he married the love of his life, Monica. They raised two children, Stephen and Jessica.
Steve was a passionate handyman, carpenter, engineer, and general tinkerer, and a lifelong entrepreneur. He started several businesses, wrote multiple patents, and enjoyed the technical challenge of finding out of the box solutions.
He enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, hunting for rocks and minerals, restoring classic cars, target shooting, and working on projects around the house. He loved working with tools and never found a project that he wouldn’t prefer to accomplish himself.
Steve was a loving husband and father and was always supportive of his family. His wife, Monica, preceded him in death. His love for her remained throughout the rest of his life. He is survived by his sister, Alice, children Stephen and Jessica, and grandchildren Monica, August, Orin, and Emma. His enduring advice to his family is to be “happy, healthy, and safe”.
Steve will be interred at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
