Services for Joseph Eugene “Gene” Campbell, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Little Bethel Cemetery in Duncanville.
Mr. Campbell died Thursday, Aug. 20, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Little River-Academy to Emmitt and Beulah Williams Campbell. He served in the U.S. Navy. He owned Ave. M Alternator and Starter in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; three children, Alan Campbell, Alan Campbell and Dawn Campbell Dreyer; three stepchildren, Michelle McBee, Kim Cronin and Chuck Marcell; a sister, Judy Gant; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.