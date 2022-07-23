Services for Mary Virginia Sharp, 100, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Burial will be in Phillips Cemetery in Travis.
Mrs. Sharp died Thursday, July 21, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 1922 in Travis-Live Oak community to Charles and Nettie Stuckey. She attended Live Oak Community School, Lott High School and Rosebud High School. She went to business school. She worked in the accounting field. She was a real estate broker in Irving. She married Bill Sharp in 1945. She attended First Baptist Church in Irving and First Baptist Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Sharp; two sons, Steven Sharp and Barry Sharp; a brother, Charles Stuckey; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Rosebud, Alzheimer’s Association or any charity.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.