BELTON — Services for Cesar Luis Olang-Lopez, 52, of Nolanville will be 3 p.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Olang-Lopez died May 3 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 6, 1968, in Puerto Rico to Otilia Lopez and Enrique Olan. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Carmen I. Puig-Martinez; a daughter, Gabriela Leilani Olang-Puig; a son, Cesar Andre Olang-Puig; his mother; and two brothers, Alberto Olang-Lopez and Fernando Olang-Lopez.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.