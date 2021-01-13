CAMERON — Services for Samuel “Sam” Dibble Jr., 71, of Grosebeck will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Gause City Cemetery.
Mr. Dibble died Friday, Jan. 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 27, 1949, in Houston to Samuel and Margie Walker Dibble. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Houston.
Survivors include two brothers, Mike Dibble of Longview and Mark Dibble of Cleveland, Texas; and a sister, Kay Dibble of Gause.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.