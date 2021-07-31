Harlen C.
Johnston
Harlen C. Johnston, age 90 of Temple, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Loyd Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Johnston was born on September 27, 1930 in Jasper, Texas to the late Maudean Garlington Johnston and George Johnston. He attended schools in San Marcos and graduated from San Marcos High School. He married Dorothy Nell Wimberly on August 25, 1949 in San Marcos. Harlen attended Texas A&M University where he was a corpsman. He received two Bachelor degrees from Texas A&M: Agriculture Education and Animal Husbandry, graduating in 1953. He was in the U.S. Air Force for two years and then transitioned to the reserves, serving for 25 years, and retired as Lieutenant Colonel. Harlen was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Temple.
Survivors include his wife of almost 72 years, Dorothy Nell Johnston of Temple; sons, Chris Johnston of Temple and Dean Johnston and wife Valerie of Brookland, Texas; three grandchildren, Mark Johnston of Troy, Jessica Smith and husband Tommy of Brookland, Texas and Kassie Cash and husband Nathan of Shreveport; and four great grandchildren, Savannah Rose Johnston, Landon Smith, Khloe Cash and Brina Smith.
Memorials may be given in Mr. Johnston’s name to the Texas A&M Class of 1953, c/o Texas A&M University.
Paid Obituary