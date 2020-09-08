Services for LaVoyce Ann Doskocil, 77, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Mrs. Doskocil died Saturday, Sept. 9, at a Temple care facility.
She was born Dec. 29, 1942, in Bell County to Thomas and Nora Tucker Punchard. She was raised in East Bell County and graduated from Rogers High School. She married Calvin Doskocil in Westphalia on Sept. 9, 1962. She served as a judge for the Bell County Youth Fair, and was involved in Falls County 4-H and Leedale EEA Club. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Billy.
Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Zoeller of Fort Mill, S.C.; a son, Bobby Doskocil of Seaton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.