No services are planned for Joe Garcia Esparza Jr., 67, of Belton.
Mr. Esparza died Wednesday, Jan. 8, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1952, in Robstown to Jose Sr. and Josephine Garcia Esparza. They moved to Temple. He attended Temple ISD. He married Dora Carrasco. He was a truck driver and owned his own towing company.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Joseph Esparza of Temple; a daughter, Lore Alvarez of Belton; two brothers, Juan and Albert Esparza, both of Belton; two sisters, Diane Felix and Guadalupe Parra, both of Little River-Academy; his father of Little River-Academy; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.