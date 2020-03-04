BELTON — Services for Ira “Lee” Dodge, 64, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Medford officiating.
Mr. Dodge died Monday, March 2, at a local hospital.
He was born June 9, 1955, to Martha and Jewel Dodge in Fort Crowder, Mo. He was a United States Army veteran.
Survivors include his mother of Indiana; a son, Christopher Dodge of Jarrell; a daughter, Misty Bennett of Killeen; a sister, Sissy Lindsey of Indiana; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 to noon Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & cremation Services in Belton. A procession to the cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Killeen Animal Services.
Jason Worsdale
BELTON — Services for Jason E. Worsdale, 46, of Belton will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville with the Rev. Adam Garber officiating.
Burial will be the North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Worsdale died Tuesday, March 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 5, 1973, in Lafayette, Ind., to Jim and Betty Taylor Worsdale. After high school graduation he joined the United States military. He served in the Marine Corps, the Navy and the Army before being medically retiring in 2009. He was awarded the Purple Heart. He married Heather Schott on Dec. 31, 2013, in Belton. In 2005 he moved from Washington state to Central Texas. He was a firefighter. He served with the Sparta Valley Fire Department before joining the Central Bell Fire Department in 2010. By 2011 he was lieutenant, 2012 battalion chief and in 2013 became chief for Central Bell Fire Department. He was a member of the International Fire Fighters Association.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; his parents of Temple; four sons, Mayson Chartier, Dakota Worsdale, Kameron Marshall and Micah Marshall; three daughters, Christina Mall Menges, Haley Worsdale and Ellie Worsdale; a brother, Justin Jones; a sister, Ashley Jones; and his grandfather, John E. Worsdale III.
Memorials may be made to the Central Bell Fire and Rescue in Nolanville.
Sue French
BELTON — Services for Sue Nell Pritchett French, 75, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. French died Thursday, Feb. 27, at a local nursing facility.
Sue was born Oct. 1, 1944, in Glimer to Artice and Melba Pritchett. She graduated from Gilmer High School in 1963; and from Titus County Memorial Hospital School of Vocational Nursing in Mount Pleasant. She worked as an LVN and nurse’s aide.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Shannon Neal Fink of Malakoff; a daughter, Charlene Denise Perez of Troy; a son, Patrick Richard Fink of Temple; a sister, Pricilla Williams of Holland; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.