ROSEBUD — Services for Marvin Cunningham, 67, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton and the Rev. Lee Scott officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Cunningham died Thursday, March 12, at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1953, in Rosebud to Marvin Elton and Vera Mae Long Cunningham. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1971. He married Diane Jones on March 20, 1999. He worked for TU Electric, Jason’s Water Systems, J.M. Electronics and Zips Drive Inn.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; two sons, Jeff Cunningham of Blessing and Shane Hughes of Martinez, Ga.; two daughters, Tammy Boone of Edna and Kelly Hughes of Rosebud; three brothers, Larry Cunningham of Old Ocean, Mike Cunningham of Speegleville and Darryl Cunningham of Clifton; three sisters, Vickie Carter of Tyler, Pat Maldonado of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Barbara McCabe of Parker, Colo.; and 11 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.