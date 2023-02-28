CAMERON — Services for Cherry Williams Henderson, 79, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Church of Christ in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Henderson died Saturday, Feb. 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Giddings to Ronald and Florida Mae Williams. She attended Aycock schools in Rockdale. She graduated from Temple Beauty College. She was employed at Manor Oaks nursing facility for over 10 years. She was employed at Ben Milam Elementary School as an aide for several years. She retired from the school district and began working for Girling Home Health Care as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of Central Church.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Hubert Henderson; a son, Curtis Hoyle Sr.; seven stepchildren, Theresa Thomas, Evette Wiley, Hubert Henderson Jr., Karen Cavil, DeWayne Deere, Kendall Oges and Donzel Young; a brother, Ivory “Joe” Williams; four sisters, Theresa Bennet, Robbie Sorrells, Tammy Holley and Carol Lee Vinson; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A wake will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.