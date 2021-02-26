Irene “Molly” Deholloz
Irene “Molly” Deholloz, 52, of Temple passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Baylor-Scott and White in Temple.
Funeral services for Molly will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Clara Minor officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Molly was born on July 26, 1968 in Temple to Julian and Rosie (Castillo) Deholloz. She attended schools in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1986. Molly attended Central Texas College in Killeen before beginning a long career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Molly worked at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 28 yeas retiring from the Woodman Unit in Gatesville. She also held her real estate license where she worked at Lake Belton Reality. Her love of her career was only eclipsed by the love she had for her beloved daughter, Kenidi Desiree White. Her world revolved around Kenidi and anything she needed Molly proudly made sure she had. Molly never met a stranger. If you spoke to Molly, you knew where her heart was and you knew about her precious Kenidi. Lane was also loved by Molly as her own. He brought happiness to her life, he was an attachment of Paul who she loved so much. She was always willing to help her sister Judy with Lane. He brought out her nurturing side and she always wanted Lane with her when she attended Kiki’s events.Ms. Deholloz loved helping people, she loved traveling, and she was practically unable to pass a casino without stopping. Her infectious smile and warm heart were dearly loved and will be terribly missed.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Rosie and a brother, Desiderio Deholloz.
She is survived by her daughter Kenidi Desiree White of Temple; brothers Julian Deholloz of Belton, Noah Deholloz of Bryan-College Station, and Paul Deholloz of Belton; sisters Norma Linda Rodriguez of Temple and Judy Deholloz of Belton; her longtime love Steve Jackson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
