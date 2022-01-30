Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez passed into Eternal Life on December 8th, 2021 at the age of 64.
Survived by his beloved children Daniel, Valerie (Joseph) Cawthorn and Patrick (Sarah Wood). Proud Poppy of West and Owen Cawthorn. Loving son of Isabel and the late Ricardo Hernandez. Dear brother of Juanita, the late David, Ralph (Angela), Bob (Marsha), Rudy and the late Michael (Holly). Further survived by numerous friends and many relatives in Wisconsin and Texas.
Richard will be remembered as an honest and hard-working man. He was calm and well spoken with a big heart that he readily shared with family, friends and co-workers.
Mass and memorial services to take place Friday February 4th from 12p-1p at our Lady of Guadalupe Church (707 S 6th St.) in Temple TX.
Paid Obituary