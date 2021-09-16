Services for Anna Jane Castillo, 76, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Castillo died Saturday, Sept. 11, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Castlewood, Va., to Beulah Elizabeth and Richard K. Light. She married Joe Castillo in February 1968. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Mark Castillo, Steven Castillo and Jack McCall.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Gina Batcha and Summer Sheets; two sons, Joe Michael Castillo and Rick Castillo; five brothers, Johnny Light, Kenneth Light, Roy Light, David Light, and James Light; three sisters, Pamela Sword, Joy Holbrook and Karen Nelson; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.