BELTON — Services for Danny Neel Tyler, 71, of Belton will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Mr. Tyler died Monday, Dec. 23, at a local hospital.
He was born March 12, 1948, in Hamilton to G.W. and Lydia Tyler. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a truck driver
Survivors include two sons, Craig Tyler and Dustin Tyler, both of Belton; three daughters, Kisha Wells of Belton, Kayla Tyler of Hewitt and Melinda Tyler of Wimberley; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.