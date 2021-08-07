Services for Janice Faye Waggy, 72, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Waggy died Wednesday, Aug. 4, at her home residence.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1948, in Belton to Mary Sue Baggett and Jesse Lee Puckett Sr. She was a resident of the Bell County area for most of her life except for 1968-1971 while she lived in Harrisonburg, VA. She was a graduate of Belton High School. She married Stanley “Bill” Waggy in Salado on May 24, 1968. Janice was a member of the Belton and Rogers Church of Christ. She worked as a special education teacher for Belton ISD, and as a teller at a Belton bank. She also workd for the Bell County Clerk’s office and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Survivors include her husband of Rogers; two sons, Ernie Waggy and Jeff Waggy, both of Temple; a daughter, Tamara Schiller of Rogers; two sisters, Mary Price of Round Rock and Betty Doss of Plano; a brother, Billy Puckett of Belton; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogers Church of Christ, 111 E. Mesquite Ave., Rogers, TX 76569.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.