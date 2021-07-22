Gayle D. Lewis
Gayle D. Lewis, age 91 of Oenaville, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at a local care center. A private graveside service will be held at the Oenaville Cemetery. Public viewing will take place at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 1-5 pm.
Mrs. Lewis was born on June 4, 1930 in Oenaville, Texas, to the late G. G. Davis and Ione McGlaun Davis. She graduated from Temple High School in 1947 and attended Hieronymus Business School in Temple, graduating in 1948. She married Bob Lewis on July 31, 1948 at First Baptist Church in Temple with Rev. Grady Metcalf officiating. Immediately following her graduation from business school, she went to work at Gresham’s Printing Company in Temple where she worked for 50 years, retiring in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2003; granddaughter, Krystal Jo Lewis in 1983; and her sister, Maxine Bruce in 1980.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her son, Kelly Lewis and daughter-in-law Marsha Lewis of Oenaville; a niece, Dr. Diane Bruce of Keller Texas, who resided with her from the age of 13 after her mother’s death; and a great nephew, Samuel Allen of Keller, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the Oenaville Cemetery Association, 1610 South 31st Street, Ste. 102-339, Temple, TX 76504; or to the charity of your choice.
Final arrangements are being handled by Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple.
