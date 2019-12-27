Services for Ambrosio David Bautista, 61, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Bautista died Thursday, Dec. 19.
He was born Aug. 1, 1958, to Ambrosio and Beth “O” Lee Bargas Bautista in Temple. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Mary Santos Bautista; two sons, Ambrosio Jonathan Bautista and Joshua Bautista; his parents; a brother, Augie Bautista; three sisters, Martha Ann Fields, Frances Kay Zaragoza and Rachel Sue Lofton; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.