BELTON — Services for Bertie Ellen Smith-Estill, 63, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith-Estill died Tuesday, Sept. 1.
She was born Sept. 20, 1956, in Belton to Walter Nolan “Pid” and Viola T. Smith. She married Robert Wayne Estill in 1979. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Justin Estill of New York; two daughters, Amanda Zacha and Bethany Estill, both of Gatesville; three brothers, Dale Smith, Perry Smith and Tommy Smith; two sisters Sheila Trotter of Gatesville and Christine Kutzke of Kempner; and five grandchildren.