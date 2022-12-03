BELTON — Services for Dorothy Ann Oujezdsky Shiller, 80, of Harker Heights will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Taylor City Cemetery.
Mrs. Shiller died Thursday, Nov. 24, in Park City, Utah.
She was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Granger to Timothy Westly and Martha Marie Brunner Oujezdsky. She graduated as valedictoran from Granger High School. She graduated from the University of Texas in 1964 and was Phi Beta Kappa. She was a high school teacher for 40 years at Columbus High School, Killeen High School and Harker Heights High School. She married Billy Gene Shiller on June 19, 1965 in Taylor, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 22.
Survivors include a son, Cory Shiller of Dallas; two brothers, Timothy Oujezdsky of Katy and Pat Oujezdsky of Austin; and a sister, Janis Connally of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center-Animal Shelter, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.