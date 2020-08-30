Catalina Mojica Buckingham
Catalina Mojica Buckingham was called home to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Catalina, a native of Texas, resided in Florida with her daughter and caregiver, Carol Loecken. Catalina was preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved husband Robert Buckingham, her mother, Sofia Quiroz Mojica, her father, Juan Mojica and sister Lupe Carrillo Swanson. Catalina was 95 years old and born on March 22, 1925.
She was known to most as “Katy”. Robert, originally from New York, was stationed at Fort Hood as a sergeant when they met and married on May 29, 1952. They were later married at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Katy had seven children, and they had two more together to make a grand total of nine. They were happily married for 46 years.
Katy and Robert made a wonderful home together with their children, hosting many, many family holiday dinners that still live on in the memories of all their children. Katy worked at the “old” Perkins Meat Co., Luby’s Cafeteria and retired from Acer, Inc. Her husband Robert was a Dental Technician for 42 years at Ft. Hood’s Darnall Hospital.
Surviving children are: Margo Fernandez and husband Armando of Temple; John Mojica, and wife Sue of San Jose, California; Laura J. Rivera of Temple; Glenn E. Wiggins of Missouri; Roy L. Wiggins and wife Debbie of Nevada; Mary J. Kelsey of Shepherd, Texas; David C. Wiggins; Robert J. Buckingham and wife Debra of Austin; and Carol A. Loecken of Deltona, Florida; also, numerous grand, great, and great-great grandchildren.
They are both dearly missed by all their children, that they loved and nourished to become good, productive sons and daughters that they were extremely proud of. One of the great joys of her life was cooking and feeding her family. As the mother of nine children she was well aware of the hardships such families endure. So, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the food pantry of your choice would please her greatly, and a testament to a life well-lived by our beloved mother, and so appreciated in these perilous times of today.
Visitation will take place from 6:00 to 8:00p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 South 31st St. Graveside service will be 2:00p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Bellwood Memorial Cemetery, 8575 Airport Rd. Due to Covid-19, restrictions will be observed. Masks will be required.
