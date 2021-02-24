BELTON — Services for Deloris Ann “Dee” Hardin, 83, of Belton will be private.
Ms. died Sunday, Feb. 21, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Nov. 12, 1937, in Wharton to Emmanuel Lee and Edith May Vernon. She graduated from El Campo High School. She retired from the Belton Police Department in 2001 as a parking officer.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Karl; three brothers, Perry, Raymond and Virgil Vernon; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.