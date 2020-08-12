BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Rodriguez De Sarinana, 94, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. De Sariana died Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Belton.
She was born May 22, 1926, in Durango, Mexico, to Jose and Estefana Mayorga Rodriguez. She grew up in Durango and moved to Belton in 1993. She married Antonio Sarinana in 1950. She was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2018.
Survivors include three sons, Adolfo Sarinana, Ismael Sarinana and Sergio Sarinana, all of Belton; five daughters, Teresa Quinones and Olga Lopez, both of Temple, and Yolanda Soto, Laurdes Amaya and Carmen Serrano, all of Belton; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by deacon Oscar Valeriano.