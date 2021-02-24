Services for Rita Tobias, 71, of Houston and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mrs. Tobias died Friday, Feb. 19, at an area hospital.
She was born Aug. 16, 1949, in Waco to Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Rodriguez. She married Tony Tobias on April 21, 1977, in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Tony Tobias Jr.; her father; and a sister, Lupe Montalvo.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.