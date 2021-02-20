The return of Rick Rhoades as Cameron Yoe’s head football coach isn’t the first time an area coach has re-taken the same position he previously held.
It’s not even the first time at Cameron.
But it’s been many moons since the last time that happened anywhere locally.
Rhoades already is a Yoe legend and its all-time winningest coach after compiling an 82-17 record in seven seasons from 2009-15, with five state finals appearances and three titles. He returns to Cameron after five years at Gregory-Portland where his teams went 26-23. He announced his retirement at the end of the season but came back to Cameron last month after his successor and former assistant Tommy Brashear was relieved of his duties.
Of course, it remains to be seen how his Yoe teams will do in his second stint, but Rhoades’ return strikes similarities to another highly successful Yoe coach from generations past.
Leo Jackson took over the Yoemen in the immediate post-World War II years from 1945-48 and provided the program with its most successful stretch in the first half of the 20th century. His teams went 39-5 with three district titles, and the back-to-back 11-win seasons in 1947-48 were the first in double digits.
Jackson left Cameron for Greenville, suffered through a 3-27 mark in three years and high-tailed it back to Cameron as soon as he could. Jackson’s Yoe teams from 1952-57 were break even at 30-30-1 with one district crown. Curiously, Jackson already had been a boomerang head coach once before at Tahoka in the early 1940s. He remained Yoe’s winningest coach until the great run of Toby York in the 1980s.
Some of the area coaches who left their head coaching posts and came back didn’t go elsewhere for the same position. They may have stepped away for military service or school administration positions or got back into coaching after a term in the private sector.
The most recent and arguably most prominent comeback was in 1964 when Leo Buckley returned to Killeen High’s sideline after an eight-year hiatus as a school administrator. Buckley logged 22 seasons from 1934-55 — after previously heading Holland — before stepping aside. His most successful stretch was his final four years in which the Kangaroos won four straight district titles with a 44-5-1 record.
Buckley’s return was anti-climactic. His 1964-65 teams went just 2-18 before he retired for good. No matter. His name still adorns the stadium used by all four Killeen ISD high schools.
Another well-known local figure of the mid-20th century who bounced back and forth is George Swaim. From 1946-49, Swaim led Academy before hopping across the county to Troy for one season only to return to Academy for another four years before turning over the reins to John Glover while he became a pioneering force in girls basketball.
The first known area coach to circle back to an old roost was Belton’s Lee Curtis, who was there when “Tigers” became the school mascot. Curtis led the Tigers in 1919-20, was gone for three years, and came back in 1924. He was the first Tigers coach to notch two wins against rival Temple and the last one of the 20th century. Curtis left his post again to pursue other endeavors.
R.E. Hudspeth did two separate two-year terms with Bartlett — 1930-31 and 1935-36. His second time was more productive than the first, going 10-6-3, which bettered the previous 3-13 mark.
Rogers had a pair of bounce-back head coaches. Jeremiah Merk led the Eagles in 1936-37 and took over again in 1939 to fill a void. His teams only went 2-7-1, but the football stadium is named for him primarily because of his 40 years of teaching service.
Bob Safley also had a quick turnaround in Rogers. Safley left Belton after 13 years for Rogers in 1945 and led the Eagles to a 9-1 record. He left in 1946 only to return for a 9-2 campaign in 1947 before stepping away for good. Safley, incidentally, remains the longest term and winningest coach in Belton history with 64 wins. He’s also the only person ever to be the head coach at three area schools as his first gig was in Holland in 1930.
Lampasas also had a pair leave and come back. Dudley Moore’s Badgers teams from 1921-26 posted a 26-21 record before he departed for Marlin only to return in 1931 for another five seasons and a 16-24-6 mark.
Easily the best return trip anywhere came from Sam Fowler, who guided the 1942 Badgers to a 6-2 record before a two-year military stint. Fowler came back in 1945 and stayed through 1960, going 91-57-16 to make him by far the winningest coach in Lampasas history.
Like so many sequels, the reviews are mixed with regard to won-loss records. The overall second-term record for area coaches is 177-167-30 with a major boost coming from Fowler. Compare that to the first-term record of 226-133-15 for those same nine coaches.
Rhoades will be his own tough act to follow. None of the other boomerang coaches had remotely the success his teams did the first time through.
Regardless, Rhoades can potentially add to his considerable legacy by being the first to reach 100 wins in a Yoe coaching shirt. It’s an encore performance the Yoemen faithful are eager to see.