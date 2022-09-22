Fishing requires discipline, patience and knowledge. There’s timing involved, too, and if things don’t go according to plan, no need to throw in the towel because the next cast could yield reward.
In that vein, it’s not unlike playing quarterback, a complex position that demands focus, attention to detail, persistence, quick thinking, and resolve when, inevitably, some days will be less successful than others.
Reese Rumfield said he loves to fish. He also holds playing QB for the Temple Wildcats in high regard. And four games into his second season as the starter behind center, the junior has continued to develop and refine all the necessary elements to net gains.
“I think it comes with experience,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “There’s no teacher like that.”
Rumfield bagged a heap of experience last season, starting 12 games as a sophomore after arriving on campus from the Dallas area in May 2021 with two weeks to spare in spring practice, then winning the job later in fall camp.
He threw for 1,768 yards and 24 touchdowns, earning an All-District 12-6A first-team honor as the Wildcats won a second straight league title and advanced into the Class 6A Division II area playoffs.
Between Temple’s last game of 2021 and the first in 2022, Rumfield had to bid adieu to record-setting running back Samari Howard and two receivers, Devan Williams and Tr’Darius Taylor, a trio that combined for 66 catches last season, and become familiar with new players in those spots and new offensive coordinator Robby Case.
Rumfield (6-foot, 180 pounds), who is the first multi-year starting QB that Stewart has had since taking over as head coach in 2016, has rolled even-keel with the changes and the results, a 2-2 record with the start of 12-6A underway at 7:30 tonight against Bryan at Merrill Green Stadium.
“We’ve had some ups and downs and he’s continued to be positive and kept swinging,” Case said. “We’ve had to adapt our game plan to the situation every week. We have to be who we have to be that week based on who we’re playing. The first four weeks, we played four pretty good defenses. One week we had to throw it 40 times, one week we had to run it 30 times. I think he understands all the situations that we’re in.
“I’m excited to see where he goes moving forward through the rest of the season and beyond.”
Rumfield agrees that these next six weeks of the season as Temple chases a third consecutive district championship have the potential to end with the Wildcats in peak form and in the playoffs for the 10th time in as many years.
“It’s kind of a brand new team but, as you know, we have athletes like crazy and we respond really well when something negative happens. We shake back from it,” Rumfield said. “This team, I think we are getting there and I can’t wait for it. I think it’s going to be awesome.”
The glass-half-full outlook isn’t out of the ordinary from Rumfield, though it’s been a process getting there. He said one of the biggest leaps he made from last year to this was his confidence and the wherewithal to send doubts out the door in order to create room for more useful ways of navigating hurdles, such as making adjustments, picking up his teammates and productively moving forward through adversity.
“I try to keep a positive attitude out there and I try to lead by example in that,” Rumfield said. “I love playing quarterback. It’s competitive, difficult, but a lot of fun. I like the challenges that come with it.”
As one of four team captains, along with three seniors in linebacker Taurean York, cornerback Naeten Mitchell and wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot, leading the way doesn’t only apply to the 48 minutes on game night.
“Going into his junior year and being established at that quarterback spot, he’s done a great job with the leadership piece of it — just the general leadership responsibility that comes with that role,” Case said.
Rumfield’s rapport with Harrison-Pilot has carried over from last season — consider Harrison-Pilot’s 10 catches for 224 yards in Week 3 versus College Station — and a budding bond with sophomore Christian Tutson, who had five TD grabs over the last three outings, provide plenty of evidence toward Rumfield’s earlier assessment of “I think we are getting there.”
“I feel like our connection is getting better. He knows where I’m at because of my speed, and he’s there with the timing,” Tutson said after catching two deep touchdowns last Friday night against Arlington Martin. “So, I think we just keep getting closer.”
Harrison-Pilot has 18 receptions for 339 yards and three scores, Tutson is up to 12 catches and 288 yards, and his fellow first-year Temple varsity players Jaquon Butler, Jeremiah Lennon and Pharrell Hemphill share 15 catches. Rumfield is approaching 1,000 yards passing with 835, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
“He’s obviously done a great job throwing the football. He can throw it anywhere on the football field, deep, short, he can put it right where he needs to put it. That has really been, to me, the best thing we’re doing well is throwing the ball wherever we want to put it,” Case said.
“He’s also getting a chance to run the football a little more this year, and we’re going to continue to do that more and more as the season goes on, because he’s actually surprisingly fast, which you don’t get to see as much as we want. But we’re going to call some more run plays for him.”
Rumfield’s route to Temple took him from Boerne, to Round Rock to Belton to north Dallas, where he played his freshman season at Frisco Heritage. A job opening for his mom last year brought Rumfield back to Bell County, where plenty of his family members planted their cleats into fields over the years.
His grandfather, Shelby, coached football at Belton where his sons Shayne, Toby and Brock starred for Tigers athletics. Brock, Reese’s dad, helped Belton’s baseball team win a 4A state title in 1994, and Reese’s cousins Zach (Shayne’s son) and T.J. (Toby’s son), were more recently integral members of Wildcats football and baseball squads.
Zach was a tight end when Temple advanced to the 2016 5A-I state title game and TJ was the starting quarterback for the 2017 state quarterfinal team.
Reese’s other family, the 2022 Wildcats, have sights set on hooking another 12-6A crown and a few gold ball trophies, too.
The first task is luring the Vikings into their grasp.
“Bryan is a really good team. It’s going to be a fight,” Rumfield said. “We’re not thinking about those two losses (during non-district) and we are going into Bryan with a lot of confidence. We have a good game plan so we just have to execute it.”