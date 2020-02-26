Kadie Berlin-George was candid following Temple College’s doubleheader Wednesday afternoon. The first-year Lady Leopards softball head coach didn’t mince words when it came to her takeaway from TC’s performance following a two-game sweep of North Central Texas to open Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.
“We don’t settle. We’re going to fight for every pitch, ball, hit, everything. There’s no settling once it’s conference time,” said Berlin-George, whose squad established a 2-0 start to conference with 5-2 and 9-6 wins over the Lions at Danny Scott Sports Complex. “I liked that we came to play. We got down in both games in the first inning and we just never gave up. We fought back.”
Despite allowing early runs to NCT, the Lady Leopards’ pitching staff settled down and their bats answered the call. After trailing 2-1 through four innings, Temple scored four unanswered runs to claim the opener. In Game 2, the Lady Leopards overcame an early 2-0 hole and led 8-3 before the Lions struck for a three-run sixth inning. TC added a run in the bottom half of the frame to provide a bit of breathing room.
“We were making adjustments really quickly during our at-bats. We caught on to what the pitchers were throwing and we just tried to do our best to work with it,” said sophomore third baseman Alyssa Escamilla, who went 4-for-7 on the day with a walk and an RBI. “We’ve worked really hard because we know what we have to live up to from last year. So we don’t really worry about other teams. We just try to focus on ourselves.”
AJ Jasso led Temple (14-8) at the plate, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs, a triple, double and walk through both games. Madison Garza finished 4-for-7 with three RBIs.
Alexis Hamilton got off to a rocky start in Game 1 for Temple but settled in and quieted the Lions’ bats over the final innings. She allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings and retired the final 11 batters she faced, after allowing one run on two hits and a walk in the opening frame.
“I had to go in with a tough mindset because we know they’re a really good hitting team,” said Hamilton, who TC also turned to in Game 2 down the stretch. “Going up against them in Game 1 really helped me close things out in Game 2 because I knew how I needed to pitch against them.”
AJ Frausto gave NCT (13-6, 0-2) an early lead with an RBI single in the first inning of the opener. TC answered with Escamilla’s base hit that scored Jasso. Gabriela Lopez made it 2-1 for the Lions with a single that plated Frausto in the fourth inning before the Lady Leopards tied it at 2 in the fifth with Jasso’s fielder’s choice that drove in Phylzan Jones.
TC went ahead for good with a three-run sixth inning. Audrey Escamilla and Garza notched RBI singles and Jasso drew a bases-loaded walk to finalize the scoring. Hamilton induced two ground balls and a fly out to finish off the Lions.
“All day long (Temple College) did a great job of putting the ball in play. They’re a good offensive team and they put a lot of pressure on you,” NCT head coach Van Hedrick said. “This conference is tough. It gets better and better each year. When conference rolls around, you better be ready.”
Kylia Huhman got the start in the circle for TC in Game 2 and, like Hamilton, she overcame a shaky beginning to the contest. All three of Huhman’s runs allowed came in the first two innings before she blanked the Lions over the next three frames. Hamilton relieved Huhman in the sixth and gave up three runs before securing TC’s sweep with a near-perfect seventh inning.
After Katie Smith’s double gave NCT the lead at 3-2 in the second, TC scored six runs over the next four innings to establish an 8-3 lead. Jasso, Jones and Ava McCoy doubled in runs, while Garza and Meadow Gonzales hit RBI singles. Jasso’s base hit scored McCoy in the fifth inning before the Lions’ sixth-inning runs made it 8-6.
Garza drove in Audrey Escamilla in Temple’s last at bat and NCT failed to advance a runner past first base in its final trip to the plate.
“Winning at home is extremely important,” Hamilton said. “We have a lot to prove and we have to be able to represent this program well, especially when we’re playing here in Temple.”