BUDA — A 14-point spurt gave Buda Johnson the halftime lead. More important, Lake Belton’s two-score surge ultimately boosted the Broncos to victory.
Locked in a tied barnburner with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Lake Belton posted a pair of touchdowns in the span of about 3 minutes for enough cushion in a hard-fought 51-44 non-district triumph over the Jaguars at Bob Shelton Stadium.
“Man, I’m just going to tell you this right now. That is about one of the most improved football teams that I’ve seen in a year to a year,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “They played lights out. We played lights out on some stuff.”
As opposed to last week when Lake’s season opener was cut to one half because of a power outage, the lights stayed on Friday. Good thing, too, because there was an abundance of can’t-miss action and plenty of twists and turns.
After Joe Margiotta’s 24-yard field goal for Johnson (1-1) tied it at 37, the Broncos (2-0) answered quickly with a six-play drive that finished with quarterback Eli Mascarenas’ 9-yard touchdown run with 6:26 to play.
Lake Belton’s Kellen Scarborough then forced a fumble on the kickoff that Caleb Santana recovered at the Jaguars 27. Cameron Hamilton cashed in the turnover with a 2-yard TD plunge and 51-37 lead with 3:39 left.
Johnson got within 51-44 with Bryan Forsberg’s 10-yard TD reception before Lake’s Micah Hudson recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
“We talked since Monday that this was going to be a 48-minute fight. Now they believe me, which is a good thing,” Cope said. “I think the great thing we talked about, we have to learn how to respond and be disciplined. We’re going to celebrate this one tonight, a little tomorrow and be ready to go.”
Mascarenas completed 15 of 21 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns, and added two rushing TDs.
Hudson made two leaping TD grabs among his six catches for 67 yards, Cash Robin had four receptions for 96 yards and a TD, and Davion Peters chipped in a 33-yard TD catch. Hamilton churned out 106 yards on 11 carries.
Carson McMullin was 16-of-21 for 181 yards, Kael Hatnot rushed for 126 yards and DJ Hamilton had six catches for 125 yards for Johnson.
Lake Belton outgained Johnson 263-195 and enjoyed leads of 14-3 and 23-10 but had two touchdowns negated by penalties and limped into the locker room down 24-23 after the Jaguars reeled off 14 points in the final 2:17 of the second quarter.
Hamilton’s 55-yard catch-and-run TD pulled the Jags within 23-17 and, after Lake’s ensuing drive stalled and Tim Boyd’s 19-yard punt return set up Johnson at the Broncos 40 with 50 seconds left, a five-play possession culminated with McMullin’s 11-yard TD toss to Hatnot for the Jaguars’ one-point lead with 13 seconds remaining before the break.
“We still made mistakes, but that’s OK. It’s high school football. We played with great effort, and great effort gives you a chance,” Cope said.
Lake regained its advantage at 30-27 with Mascarenas’ first rushing TD and retook the lead again, 37-34, with Hudson’s second TD.
“We have to correct a lot of things,” said Cope, whose team starts District 4-5A-I on Thursday versus Red Oak on ESPN2. “Just like I told the kids, a lot of people make great improvements from Week 1 to Week 2. Well, we only played a half, so now we get Week 2 to Week 3 to make another great improvement.”
Lake went up 7-0 on its second drive on which Mascarenas hit Peters on the hitch route. The sophomore receiver did the rest, juking a defender to the turf before sprinting the rest of the way for a 33-yard touchdown.
After Margiotta’s 26-yard field goal, Mascarenas threaded the needle between two defenders and Robin hauled in the pass over his shoulder for a 55-yard strike and 14-3 lead.
It was 20-6 after Hudson’s toe-tapping 8-yard reception on the right boundary of the end zone at the 8:49 mark of the second.
The Broncos had a chance to tack onto the lead when they recovered a fumble on the kickoff. However, they were flagged for offside, had to re-kick it, and Devon Blackwell’s return set up the Jaguars at the Lake 41. Six plays later, McMullin kept for a 1-yard TD to get within 20-10.
Tommy Stephens’ 36-yard field goal for Lake preceded the Jags’ 14-point burst to halftime.
LAKE BELTON 51, BUDA JOHNSON 44
Lake Belton 14 9 7 21 — 51
Johnson 3 21 3 17 — 44
LB — Davion Peters 33 pass from Eli Mascarenas (Tommy Stephens kick)
Joh — Joe Margiotta 21 field goal
LB — Cash Robin 48 pass from Mascarenas (Stephens kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 8 pass from Mascarenas (kick failed)
Joh — Carson McMullin 1 run (Margiotta kick)
LB — Stephens 36 field goal
Joh — DJ Hamilton 55 pass from McMullin (Margiotta kick)
Joh — Kael Hatnot 11 pass from McMullin (Margiotta kick)
Joh — Margiotta 29 field goal
LB — Mascarenas 5 run (Hunter Hutchins kick)
Joh — Tim Boyd 4 run (Margiotta kick)
LB — Hudson 14 pass from Mascarenas (Hutchins kick)
Joh — Margiotta 24 field goal
LB — Mascarenas 9 run (Hutchins kick)
LB — Cameron Hamilton 2 run (Hutchins kick)
Joh — Bryan Forsberg 10 pass from McMullin (Margiotta kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Joh
First downs 22 21
Rushes-yards 43-200 47-249
Passing yards 275 181
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-22-0 16-21-0
Punts-average 2-33.5 3-33.3
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-80 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton: Hamilton 11-106, Ryan Camacho 12-50, Mascarenas 13-39, Peters 3-13, Tre Phillips 1-7, team 3-(-15); Johnson: Hatnot 17-126, McMullin 14-66, Hamilton 5-25, Boyd 3-19, Devon Blackwell 6-8, Terrance Grant Jr. 2-5.
PASSING — Lake Belton: Mascarenas 15-21-0-267, Peters 1-1-0-8; Johnson: McMullin 16-21-0-181.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Robin 4-96, Hudson 6-67, Peters 2-34, Caleb Santana 2-51, Braxtan Cope 1-24; Johnson: Hamilton 6-125, Forsberg 3-27, Hatnot 2-14, Ethan Saenz 3-12, Ethan Walker 1-13.