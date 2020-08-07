Today's Sports section looks different, which shouldn’t be all that surprising. Very few things have been normal since the coronavirus breached our country’s borders earlier this year.
Our readers are accustomed to annually perusing three special, 24-page sections previewing the upcoming high school, college and professional football seasons. Much like finding toilet paper on store shelves last spring, though, putting together and publishing three special sections amid all the guidelines associated with the pandemic would have been an act of near-futility.
But like all Central Texans have done in recent months, our Sports staff decided to adapt to the circumstances in an effort to give our readers the best possible high school football coverage we can deliver prior to a season that will have two starting points — depending on a school’s classification — and might seem precarious despite optimism from many of its participants.
Starting today, the front and back pages of both weekend editions in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 28 season openers for Class 1A-4A programs will include team previews and schedules for our area schools in those classifications.
Similar editions will be published the weekend before the Sept. 25 kickoff date for Temple, Belton and the area’s private schools.
The pages inside the aforementioned editions will still include other local sports such as volleyball and national sports so that our readers can stay up-to-date on as much content as we can deliver.
It was a sad day for our Sports staff when the realization set in that the usual football preview editions could not be produced at the level to which we are accustomed, and it was a gut-wrenching decision to go a different route.
We take pride in the handy, tabloid-sized special sections that we produced in recent years, and it’s our hope that everything — the daily lives of Central Texans and the football preview editions — will have returned to normal by this time next year.
In the meantime, we will strive to produce high school football stories that will inform and entertain our readers and for which we can again be proud.
Even if all of it looks a little different.
What to look for
Today: Lake Belton
Sunday: Jarrell, Rockdale, Troy
Aug. 15: Cameron Yoe, Holland, Rosebud-Lott
Aug. 16: Academy, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody
Aug. 22: Bartlett, Granger, Salado
Aug. 23: Buckholts, Gatesville, Rogers
Sept. 19: Belton, Holy Trinity Catholic
Sept. 20: Temple, Central Texas Christian