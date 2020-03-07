SAN ANTONIO — Playing without its all-time leading scorer, Mary Hardin-Baylor leaned on its defense Saturday night for a smothering effort that sent the Lady Crusaders to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.
UMHB limited Texas-Dallas to just 22 percent shooting, riding its half-court defensive pressure to a 64-48 victory in a women’s NCAA Division III Tournament second-round game that ended just before press time.
Madison McCoy scored 18 points, Kendall Rollins added 16, and Alicia Blackwell had 11 for UMHB (26-4), which will face Christopher Newport (25-4) of Virginia next week in the Sweet 16 as part of a four-team regional that includes Amherst (24-4) of Massachusetts and George Fox (23-6) of Oregon. The site for those games will be announced by the NCAA today.
Jordan Maxwell had 12 points, Kelley Skinner 11, and Victoria Pena 10 for the Comets (23-6), who were beaten by the Lady Crusaders in the second round for the second consecutive season.
Both teams looked tight early, evidenced by UMHB’s 11 percent shooting (2-of-18) and UTD’s 24 percent effort (4-of-17) in the first, which ended with the Comets up 10-6.
McCoy drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first 2 minutes of the second, and Rollins scored on a cut to the basket to push UMHB ahead 14-10. UTD rode the post play of Taylor Green and Katie Gunther to a 17-16 advantage, before the Lady Crusaders scored seven of the half’s final nine points.
Bethany McLeod’s layup, Ke’Aunna Johnson’s follow of her own miss and another McCoy 3 was offset by only Gunther’s bucket in the paint as UMHB took a 23-19 lead into halftime.
Five points by McCoy and Blackwell’s three-point play helped the Lady Crusaders go up by double digits for the first time midway through the third and — after the Comets had clawed back to within six — two 3s by Rollins and another by Blackwell in the last 3 minutes of the period sent UMHB into the fourth with a 43-28 lead that never dipped below 11 points the rest of the way.