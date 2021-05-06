WACO — If losing the District 19-3A championship last Friday left a bitter taste in their mouths, the Rogers Eagles got rid of it with a sweet victory in their first playoff game of the year.
Rogers overcame an early deficit and held off a late rally to down the Fairfield Eagles 9-6 in the opening game of their best-of three bi-district series at Waco ISD Sports Complex.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. today back at Waco ISD. If Game 3 is needed it will be Saturday afternoon.
Rogers (18-8), the 19-3A runner up after losing to Cameron Yoe in the regular-season finale, controlled the game much of the night and led 8-1 after five innings. But Fairfield (17-12) made things interesting late.
With two outs in the sixth, Fairfield drew back-to-back walks off Rogers starter Riley Dolgener, who had been solid after allowing three hits and a run in the opening inning. Then, Noah Wilson loaded the bases with a single, and back-to-back singles made it 8-4 to chase Dolgener from the game. Kade Sebek got Rogers out of that jam, but he too ran into issues an inning later.
After Rogers put up a run to make it 9-4, Fairfield got a walk and two singles to load the bases, then Sebek allowed a bases-loaded walk to Rex Bean to make it 9-5. An error on a bouncing ball by Wilson made it 9-6, and Sebek was pulled in favor of Lucas Guzman.
Guzman, who likely will start today’s game, wasted little time ending it by getting back-to-back strikeouts on seven pitches.
After responding to Fairfield’s first-inning run, which came with two outs, Rogers took the lead an inning later.
Blayne Hoelscher led off the second with a double down the left-field line. His courtesy runner, Sam Prado, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Sebek. Jackson Landeros was hit by a pitch and stole second and the throw on the steal ended up in center field, allowing Prado to score and Landeros to advance to third. Guzman then drove in Landeros on a sacrifice fly to left for Rogers’ 3-1 lead.
In the third, Rogers made it 5-1. Rance Williams led off with a single then Jayce Jones walked. Hoelscher bunted to advance Williams to third and pinch runner Cooper Sisneros to second. Williams scored on a passed ball, and Sisneros advanced to third. Sebek walked to put runners on the corners. Landeros grounded out to drive in Sisneros for a 5-1 lead.
In the fourth, Hare doubled to start the inning and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, and Williams doubled him in for a 6-1 lead. Rogers added two more for the 8-1 lead.