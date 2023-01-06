BASKETBALL
BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights 60, Temple 47
Harker Heights 7 17 13 23 — 60
Temple 9 7 20 11 — 47
Harker Heights (12-7, 2-0) — Punch 18, Alexander 14, Harris 10, Walker 9, Chatham 7, Dukes 2.
Temple (11-11, 1-2) — Jayl.Hall 14, Sewell 11, Brundage 6, Jayd.Hall 5, Green 5, Williams 2, Martin 2, Carlton 2.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 58, Killeen 57
Lake Belton 18 17 4 19 — 58
Killeen 11 14 16 16 — 57
Lake Belton (15-7, 2-1) — Khan 13, Jarrett 10, Wilkerson 10, Hammond 7, Hudson 6, Bridges 5, Phillips 5, Hayes 2.
Killeen (8-15, 1-2) — Johnson 22, Paige 10, Watson 7, Moore 5, Randles 5, Hankins 4, Hale 4.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 52, Lexington 50
Lexington 13 12 13 12 — 50
Rogers 13 15 9 15 — 52
Lexington (NA, 2-1) — B.Herring 20, Washington 12, Snyder 12, Hartranft 5, G.Herring 2.
Rogers (9-12, 1-2) — Davis 26, Bennett 14, Sebek 8, Sisneroz 2, McCormick 2.
JV — Rogers 39, Lexington 26
Academy 60, Cameron Yoe 59
Academy 14 13 11 22 — 60
Yoe 12 20 16 11 — 59
Academy (15-7, 3-0) — Coo.Shackelford 16, Brazeal 12, Col.Shackelford 10, Chase 9, Mraz 6, Clark 4, Steebes 3.
Cameron Yoe (1-2 in district) — Wilcox 14, Drake 13, Mayer 13, Flemings 3, Host 3, Barton 3, Hemphill 3, Hollas 2, Blaylock 2.
Friday’s Other Scores
Belton 78, Waco 44
Moody 50, Waco Rapoport 43
Granger 54, Valley Mills 50
GIRLS
Killeen 49, Lake Belton 36
Killeen 18 14 9 6 — 49
Lake Belton 12 9 13 2 — 36
Killeen (9-12, 5-0) — Simpson 20, Gibbs 11, Brooks 6, Jurewicz 6, Gray 3, Wright 2, Thomas 1.
Lake Belton (7-15, 1-4) — Gladney 14, DeLeon 11, Wagenaar 4, Lux 3, Hinds 2, Fly 2.
JV — Killeen 35, Lake Belton 32
DISTRICT 22-5A
Waco 50, Belton 29
Waco — Scott 12, Thibodeaux 10, F.Watson 9, E.Watson 8, Shaw 6, Berry 4, Miller 1.
Belton — Espita 15, Maldonado 7, Bonfoh 7.
JV — Belton 41, Waco 18
Freshman — Belton 33, Waco 32
Friday’s Other Scores
Gatesville 43, Robinson 42
Rogers 49, Lexington 27
Moody 33, Waco Rapoport 20
SOCCER
BOYS
Friday’s Scores
Corsicana 5, Temple 3
Lake Belton 2, Cameron Yoe 0
Gatesville 2, Lorena 1
GIRLS
Friday’s Scores
Amarillo 2, Belton 0
Salado 5, Needville 0
Gatesville 2, Mercedes 0