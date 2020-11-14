CEDAR CREEK –— Academy knew it would need every ounce of effort it could muster against Texas-committed running back Jonathon Brooks and Hallettsville during the teams’ Class 3A Division I bi-district playoff tilt.
Like first-year head coach Chris Lancaster expected, his Bees valiantly exhausted their resources on an unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon. But Brooks’ seven-touchdown performance tilted the ultimate outcome in the Brahmas’ favor, and Academy’s turnaround campaign concluded with a 61-26 defeat at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium.
“I’m tickled to death where we are mentally and physically, and I’m just elated for our seniors. This was a heck of a year for our seniors — number one, not knowing if we were going to finish the season but being able to go from 2-8 to 7-4 and getting in the playoffs,” said Lancaster, whose squad got off to a sizzling 4-0 start then navigated difficult District 11-3A-I for the league’s fourth seed and program’s third playoff berth since 2015.
“I was real proud of our kids because they didn’t quit. And that’s our signature. That’s our M.O. It’s got to be. So, I can’t sit here and be mad. We played a real good ballclub, and Jonathon Brooks put on a clinic.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Brooks rushed for 246 yards on 19 carries, with touchdown runs of 16, 13, 4, 58 and 34 — the final three on consecutive touches — and added a 63-yard scoring reception and 78-yard punt return for a TD for Hallettsville (9-2), which advanced to face Diboll.
“It’s pretty much normal for him, overall. He’s had these kinds of games several times,” Brahmas coach Tommy Psencik said of Brooks, who — similar to many on each team Saturday — plays both ways. “He’s humble about it and gives credit to the line where it’s due. And the receivers, I thought, blocked well down field, too. That’s been one of the biggest improvements in our team this year.”
Academy standout senior quarterback Jerry Cephus completed 17 of 34 passes for 233 yards and three TDs, settling in after a first half in which he was kept under pressure. After trailing 28-6 at halftime and 41-6 entering the fourth, Academy matched Hallettsville’s 20 fourth-quarter points.
“There’s no words to explain how I feel right now. They played a good ballgame and we didn’t come out swinging like we usually do,” Cephus said. “We preach don’t stop fighting until the last whistle, keep playing all the way through. You don’t want to be a loser. You have to keep fighting. You’re going to have battles. You have to keep fighting.”
Sophomore receiver Scout Brazeal finished with four receptions for 106 yards, including a 70-yard TD catch in the fourth for the Bees.
Senior Kollin Mraz, who had five scoring receptions in last week’s win over Troy that clinched Academy’s postseason spot, had TD catches Saturday of 16 and 12 yards while wearing the jersey No. 25 instead of his usual No. 1 as a dedication to former teammate Bryce Tamez, who was in a car accident earlier this week.
Brooks’ 16-yard TD run opened the scoring with 4:34 left in the first quarter. And by adding the rushing TDs of 13 and 4 yards plus a circus-like 63-yard TD reception on a play in which Hallettsville quarterback Trace Patek (9-of-16, 211 yards) somehow avoided a sack before almost blindly tossing a short pass to Brooks, the Brahmas were up 28-0 with 2:19 left in the first half.
Mraz’s nifty 16-yard TD reception with little room to spare in the end zone provided Academy’s points right before the break.
But Brooks’ 58-yard TD run and long punt return widened Hallettsville’s advantage to 41-6 midway through the third. The 40 points combined in the fourth featured a 1-yard TD run by Darion Franklin, Brazeal’s TD and Mraz’s second score for Academy, and Brooks’ final tally, Damani Hartwell’s 63-yard touchdown catch and 83-yard kickoff return for the Brahmas.
“Early on, it was close. We just couldn’t get anything going. We had, I thought, some crucial dropped balls early, where we couldn’t sustain some drives. Then they figured out, give it to (Brooks), and he did wonders,” Lancaster said. “But, that’s football and that’s life and we use this tool to become better men.”
HALLETTSVILLE 61, ACADEMY 26
Academy 0 6 0 20 — 26
Hallettsville 7 21 13 20 — 61
Hal — Jonathon Brooks 16 run (Chase Janek kick)
Hal — Brooks 13 run (Janek kick)
Hal — Brooks 4 run (Janek kick)
Hal — Brooks 63 pass from Trace Patek (Janek kick)
Aca — Kollin Mraz 16 pass from Jerry Cephus (pass failed)
Hal — Brooks 58 run (kick failed)
Hal — Brooks 78 punt return (Janek kick)
Aca — Darion Franklin 1 run (Dylan Egger kick)
Hal — Brooks 34 run (Janek kick)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 70 pass from Cephus (kick failed)
Hal — Damani Hartwell 63 pass from Patek (kick failed)
Aca — Mraz 12 pass from Cephus (Egger kick)
Hal — Hartwell 83 kickoff return (Janek kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Hal
First downs 21 19
Rushes-yards 32-130 27-239
Passing yards 246 211
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-35-0 9-16-0
Punts-average 7-34 1-43
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0
Penalties-yards 5-43 6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Cephus 18-124, Franklin 10-19, Zane Clarke 3-0, team 1-(-13); Hallettsville: Brooks 19-246, Patek 4-15, team 4-(-22).
PASSING — Academy: Cephus 17-34-0-233, Mraz 1-1-0-13; Hallettsville: Patek 9-16-0-211.
RECEIVING — Academy: Brazeal 4-106, Franklin 6-69, Mraz 6-56, Cole Stewart 1-13, Tyler Burnett 1-2; Hallettsville: Brooks 2-70, Hartwell 1-63, Luke Bludau 2-35, Ty Gerke 1-21, Devan Wood 2-17, Janek 1-5.