HUNTSVILLE — Cameron Yoe’s scintillating attempt to return to the baseball state tournament for the first time since winning its title a decade ago came to an end Friday night.
Malakoff’s Brandon Nations had a home run and four RBIs, powering the Tigers’ 6-4 victory over the Yoemen that closed out the Class 3A Region III final series sweep at Sam Houston State’s Don Sanders Stadium.
The Tigers (36-7), who won a rain-delayed Game 1 on Thursday night, 7-0, next will play in the state semifinals June 11 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock after they overcame a 4-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning.
Coach Hector Delgadillo’s Yoemen, making their deepest playoff run since a 2A crown in 2011, finished their decorated 2021 campaign at 29-9. Yoe, the District 19-3A champion and owner of playoff series victories over Elkhart, Lorena, Whitney and Buna, lost back-to-back games for the first time since March 5-6.
The Yoemen are expected to return all but one player next season.
Facing Nathan Jones, a starting left-hander for the second straight night, Tracer Lopez led off Game 2 with a single and eventually scored when Dillan Akin grounded into a double play with the bases loaded for Yoe’s early 1-0 advantage.
Cole Gaddis drew a two-out walk in the third ahead of Nations, whose two-run homer off Yoe starter Landen Greene put the Tigers up 2-1.
Jones walked three, struck out three and allowed two hits and three runs in four-plus innings. He was replaced by Judd Driskell with two on and no outs in the top of the fifth. Driskell recorded two outs before Ryan Host singled in Adam Cardona and Jaidyn Sanchez to put Yoe in front 3-2. Host later scored on Greene’s RBI infield single for a 4-2 lead.
Greene allowed two runs on three hits to go with three strikeouts in four innings.
Lopez took the mound in the fifth when Nations’ two-run base hit tied it at 4-all, and the Tigers added single runs on an error and wild pitch for the 6-4 cushion.
Malakoff’s Wes Hustead pitched the last two innings, including a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the win.