GRANGER — Friday night’s matchup in Granger featured one of the area’s top defenses going up against one of the best offenses.
Granger’s defense did its job, and the Lions scored the winning touchdown with under 10 seconds to play to pick up a 31-24 victory over Rosebud-Lott at Lion Stadium in the last non-district contest for both teams.
“It was just us finding our second wave,” Granger coach Stephen Brosh said. “Our kids fought super-hard to win it, and I’m proud of the way they fought.”
With the game tied at 24 in the second half, the momentum was clearly with the Cougars (3-1), who had battled back from a 24-8 halftime deficit to tie it and forced Granger to punt with 6:11 left to play in the fourth quarter.
That’s when Granger’s defense, which entered the game allowing just 195.5 yards per game, made the biggest stop of the night.
Rosebud-Lott got a first down on an 18-yard run by Jamarquis Johnson but, after gaining minimal yards on its next three plays, went for it on fourth down. Zane Zeinert’s pass was caught out of bounds, giving the Lions (3-0) the ball at their 43 with 3:54 remaining.
The Lions, out of timeouts, carefully managed the clock and worked their way down the field with a series of short passes to reach the Rosebud-Lott 1. On fourth-and-goal, Donnie Cantwell crossed the goal line with 9.1 seconds to play, and Jose Valverde kicked the extra point — Granger’s first of the night — for the final margin of victory.
“They are a good team and they executed and we didn’t,” Rosebud-Lott coach Brandon Hicks said. “I had full confidence in our defense to make a stop there, but Granger made some plays. Sometimes it is what it is.”
The Cougars made it exciting when Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff more than 70 yards before finally being tackled inside the Granger 20 as time ran out.
Zeinert, who entered the contest having completed 62-of-97 passes for 1,109 yards, finished with 212 yards on 12-of-23 passing after going 1-5 early with an interception. The Lions defense refused to let the Cougars ground game be the difference, holding Rosebud-Lott to just 36 yards rushing.
Meanwhile, the Lions offense set the pace as Granger scored on the opening drive of the game. The Cougars answered and converted a 2-point conversion for an 8-6 lead, but the Lions controlled the rest of the half as quarterback Johnny Ryder ran for two touchdowns and threw touchdown passes to Tripp Wilkie and Evan Hutka for Granger’s 24-8 halftime lead.
“I said early on this was going to be a shootout,” Brosh said. “I just hope we have the gas because we don’t have the depth they have. So for us to man up and go head-to-head with them, I couldn’t be more proud of our defense.”
Zeinert had more success in the second half, running for an 8-yard touchdown and connecting with Breon Lewis for a 75-yard TD to tie the game with the 2-point conversion.
Ryder was 13-of-24 passing for 97 yards, and the Lions totaled 239 yards on the ground.
“The difference between burying yourself in the hole or digging your way out is what we showed the second half,” Hicks said. “I’m a big believer you learn more from a loss than a win and this team has the ability to play for a long time this season. Good lesson, though, is we learned we can’t dig a hole.”
GRANGER 31, ROSEBUD-LOTT 24
Rosebud-Lott 8 0 16 0 — 00
Granger 18 6 0 7 — 31
Gra — Johnny Ryder 9 run (kick failed)
R-L— Ben Ford 1 run (2-point conversion)
Gra — Ryder 2 run (run failed)
Gra — Tripp Wilkie 18 pass from Ryder (run failed)
Gra — Evan Hutka 3 pass from Ryder (kick failed)
R-L— Zeinert 8 run (Julian Reyna run)
R-L — Breon Lewis 75 pass from Zeinert (Jamarquis Johnson run)
Gra — Donnie Cantwell 1 run (Jose Valverde kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L Gra
First downs 11 20
Rushes-yards 21-34 37-240
Passing yards 212 97
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-23-1 13-25-1
Punts-average 2-41.0 4-41.8
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-64 7-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 9-27, John Paul Reyna 4-7, Bryce Fikes 3-4, Ford 1-1, Zeinert 3-(-3), Lewis 2-(-2); Granger: Cantwell 12-101, DJ McClelland 9-81, Ryder 14-63, Tranvunta Fisher 2-(-5).
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Zeinert 12-23-1-212; Granger: Ryder 13-24-1-97, team 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Lewis 6-162, Reyna 2-13, Johnson 1-15, Jordan Landrum 1-12, Clayton Doskocil 1-5, Bryce Fikes; Granger: Cantwell 3-39, McLelland 5-23, Hutka 3-17, Wilkie 1-8, Isaac Lizardo 1-5.