— Class 6A Division I —
WAXAHACHIE at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Waxahachie Indians 8-2; Temple Wildcats 7-3
Indians to watch: QB Roderick Hartsfield, RB Iverson Young, RB Jayden Becks, WR Keith Abney, LB LaMarkus Reed, LB Corey King, LB Robert Hannah, DL Jermy Jackson.
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Christian Tutson, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, S Josh Donoso, DB Steve Jackson, S O’Ryan Peoples, LB Teryon Williams-Echols, DL Ayden Brown, DL Jaylon Jackson.
Note: Temple and Waxahachie meet for a third consecutive bi-district game at Wildcat Stadium, with the previous two won by the Wildcats, 38-0 and 28-14. The Indians, though, might bring with them their best team in that span, led by second-year head coach Shane Tolleson. In its 10th straight postseason, Temple is one win shy of eight in a season for the ninth time in a row and the program’s 800th victory overall. The winner gets Rockwall (9-1) or Garland Sachse (4-6) in the 6A-I area round next week at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
— Class 5A Division I —
LAKE BELTON at BURLESON CENTENNIAL
Burleson Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 8-2; Centennial Spartans 9-1
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, DB/WR Ty Legg, LB Connor Brennan, RB Tristan Robin, OL Challen Ma’lleoi, DB Selman Bridges, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, DL Keuntaye Williams, WR Jaydon Leza.
Spartans to watch: QB Phillip Hamilton, DB/WR Chapman Lewis, DB Iverson Moore, RB Elijah Zeh, RB Jahiem Ababio, LB Braedon Stephens, DB/WR Aidan Hicks, LB Hayden Rodriguez, DL Jack Long, DB/WR Cole Confessore.
Note: This one could be high-scoring with two teams that each average more than 40 points per game and each featuring offenses with big-play ability. In its ninth straight playoffs, Centennial will have home field and experience on its side and could try to use its flexbone offense to control the game clock, thus limiting Lake’s chances. Both teams have had TD returns on special teams as well this year. The Broncos will try to slow down Centennial’s rush-based attack, led by Hamilton and Zeh, while the Spartans hope to do the same to Crews, Hudson and company through the air. It figures to be a closely-contested affair with a date against either El Paso Yselta or Amarillo Tascosa on the line in the next round.
— Class 5A Division II —
AUSTIN NORTHEAST at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Northeast Raiders 4-5-1; Belton Tigers 8-2
Raiders to watch: RB/LB Noah Flemmings, WR/DB Keli Williams, RB/LB Clifton Washington, RB/LB Amari Joyner, QB Isaac Mavoungou, DL Ziek Roberts.
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, WR Garrett Oliveira, LB Wyatt Butler, OL/DL Robert Trent, RB Shaun Snapp, LB Donovan Thompson, OL/DL Zachary Erickson, RB LJ Underwood, WR/RB Slade LeBlanc.
Note: One of these two teams will earn its first postseason victory in at least a few years no matter the outcome. Belton’s last playoff win came in 2016 over South Grand Prairie while Northeast last won in 2002 against Del Valle and Fredericksburg. The Tigers completed an undefeated, six-game run through District 11-5A-II with last week’s last-minute comeback win over Waco University, which kicker Cole Chrisman capped with a 22-yard field goal as time expired. It marked Belton’s first outright league title since 1999. Brown, Snapp and LeBlanc, among others, pace a Tigers offense that puts up 376.8 yards per game and has been balanced (1,958 yards passing; 1,810 yards rushing). Butler leads Belton’s defense with 92 tackles (22 for a loss) and 5.5 sacks. Northeast has won three of its last four and is nearly even in points scored (207) to points allowed (209). The winner will face Brenham or Dayton next week.
— Class 4A Division II —
GATESVILLE vs. SMITHVILLE
Hutto Memorial Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 7-3; Smithville Tigers 4-6
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Trevor Smith, WR Kyle Shafer, LB Ashtyn Culley, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Mason Mooney, LB Aiden Necessary.
Tigers to watch: QB Derrick Roberson, RB Chrishaun Haywood, WR Tyson Hancock, WR Jackson Hancock, LB Achilles Brian, DL Noah Baxter.
Note: Gatesville embarks on its third straight playoff appearance seeking its first trip to the second round since 2015. Because of last week’s open date, the Hornets had an extra week to prepare for a Smithville team that averages just 197 yards and 24.2 points per game. Roberson fuels the Tigers with 876 yards passing and a team-high 356 rushing. Gatesville is comfortable moving the ball on the ground with Rayshon Smith or through the air with Newkirk, Shafer and Trevor Smith. The winner will face Silsbee or West Columbia next week.
SALADO vs. CUERO
Shelton Stadium, Buda
Records: Salado Eagles 3-7; Cuero Gobblers 9-1
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Caden Strickland, WR Morgan Adams, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, LB Nolan Miller, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover, LB Adam Benavides, DL Garrett Combs.
Gobblers to watch: QB Mason Notaro, RB Tyscen Williams, WR Dayson Varela, WR Donavin Jones, WR Daylon Gibbs, LB Sean Burks, DB Brandt Patek.
Note: Salado is in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, this time making its postseason debut under first-year Eagles coach Tom Westerberg. The Eagles, who average 28.7 points per game while allowing 34.8, will have their hands full against Cuero. Notaro has thrown for 1,740 yards and 25 TDs with only five interceptions, and Williams averaged 11.1 yards per carry while totaling 1,525 yards rushing in the regular season. The Gobblers average 55.3 points an outing while limiting opponents to just 12.3. The winner will square off against Jasper or Sealy next week.
— Class 3A Division I —
ACADEMY vs. HITCHCOCK
Waller ISD Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 5-5; Hitchcock Bulldogs 9-1
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, DE Daniel Munoz, WR/DB Alex Lawton, RB Clayton Lawson, RB/WR Zane Clark, LB Tyler Burnett.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Lloyd Jones, WR Bryce Dorsey, WR Kelshaun Johnson, WR Damien McDaniel, OL Albert Ruben, LB Darrin Adams.
Note: Academy is in the playoffs for a third straight season, reaching the postseason with 11-3A-I’s fourth seed. The Bees put up 29.6 points and surrender 30 per game. Hitchcock didn’t lose until its district finale Oct. 28, 42-21, to Hallettsville. The Bulldogs averaged 42.8 points and allowed 21.2 en route to 12-3A-I’s top seed. The Bees and Bulldogs had one common opponent during the regular season, Salado, and each defeated the Eagles. The winner gets Woodville or Winnie East Chambers in the area round.
CAMERON YOE vs. YOAKUM
Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 7-3; Yoakum Bulldogs 4-6
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR Charlie Mayer, RB/DB Armando Reyes, S Jaquorius Hardman, DL Carlos Salomon, DL Keshon Johnson, RB Tavares Crittendon.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Ty Gordon, RB Qyion Williams, WR Corey Gomez, RB Tyjuan Garza.
Note: The Yoemen made it through District 11-3A-I with just one loss to secure the second seed into the playoffs, and they get a second game against the Bulldogs this season. Yoe defeated Yoakum, 62-28, Sept. 2, in the Yoemen’s second-highest scoring game of the year. The Bulldogs sneaked into the playoffs as 12-3A-I’s third seed by snapping a three-game skid with two straight wins to close the regular season — including an upset of Hallettsville on Nov. 3. The winner plays Orangefield or Shepherd.
— Class 2A Division II —
GRANGER vs. SOMERVILLE
Tiger Stadium, Rockdale
Records: Granger Lions 8-2; Somerville Yeguas 4-6
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Yeguas to watch: QB Ian Teague, WR Dameon Bryant, Gardner Shivers, RB Caden Espinosa.
Note: Granger boasts the area’s stingiest defense, which allowed just 237.1 yards per game during the regular season. That stat doesn’t bode well for the Yeguas, who averaged just 18.6 points and 248.6 yards per game and limped into the playoffs on a two-game slide. The winner faces Bruni or D’Hanis.
— TAPPS 3A Division IV —
DALLAS FIRST BAPTIST at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: First Baptist Saints 5-5; CTCS Lions 7-3
Saints to watch: QB Garren James, RB Mark Rayson, WR Alijah Cason, WR Dominic Saidu, WR Kaleb Mitchell, DB Kirk Gillispie.
Lions to watch: RB/LB Reagan Ragsdale, QB Cooper Smith, WR/DB Luke Chiles, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, OL/DL Matt Rose, OL/DL Gabriel Logsdon.
Note: CTCS kicks off its fifth straight playoff appearance at home, looking to advance to next week’s second-round matchup with Lubbock Christian. The Lions lost two of their last three games to end the regular season but have one of the area’s top defenses, holding opponents to 247.2 yards and 20 points per game. The Saints prefer to move the ball through the air. James has thrown for 1,932 yards, with Cason hauling in 53 receptions for 1,051 yards.