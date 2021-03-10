ABILENE — Hannah Eggleston had a team-high 20 points, and West Division fourth seed Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated host and top-seed Hardin-Simmons 79-75 in overtime of an American Southwest Conference tournament quarterfinal Wednesday night at Mabee Complex.
Kaitlyn Kollmorgen added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with a team-high 15 rebounds for the Lady Crusaders (12-8), who’ve won four of their last five games and advanced to face UT Dallas on Sunday in the semifinals at Sul Ross State’s Gallego Center in Alpine. Cheyanne Bonilla chipped in 12 points for UMHB.
Hardin-Simmons (16-5) got 20 points from Paris Parmer, whose 3-pointer pulled her team even at 61-all with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter. Brittany Schnabel added 17 points and Kaitlyn Ellis 12 for the Cowgirls.
After the teams were tied again at 63, Eggleston’s jumper with 52 seconds remaining lifted the Lady Crusaders ahead 65-63. But Belton product Keilee Burke’s basket with 24 seconds remaining left the teams deadlocked heading into overtime. Burke finished with seven points and fellow former Lady Tigers player Natasha Blizzard had nine.
UMHB never trailed in overtime, leading by as many as six points during the extra session.
BASEBALL
NTJCAC
Game 1
Weatherford 8,
Temple College 2
Temple 100 010 0 — 2 5 0
Weatherford 005 111 x — 8 11 1
W—Siravo. L—Medrano. HR—W: Dixon, Guerrero, Willis. 2B—W: Weil, Dixon 2.
Records — TC 11-3, 0-1; Weatherford 15-6, 1-0
Weatherford 6, Temple College 5
Temple 021 020 000 — 5 10 1
Weatherford 400 000 02x — 6 6 1
W—Lopez. L—Mott. HR—T: Stephenson; W: Guerrero. 2B—T: Henry.
Records — TC 11-4, 0-2; Weatherford 16-6, 2-0.
SOFTBALL
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2,
Southwestern 1
SW 100 000 0 — 1 6 3
UMHB 000 110 x — 2 6 0
W—Grogan (4-6). L—Montemayo (3-2). 3B—S: Montemayo. 2B—S: Mefford; U: Eggleston, Gutierrez.
Records — Southwestern 4-4; UMHB 7-9.
NTJCAC
Game 1
Temple College 3,
Weatherford 2
Weatherford 100 001 0 — 2 6 1
Temple 200 020 x — 3 4 1
W—Grace. L—Lamb. 2B—W: Araujo 2, Armstrong, Williams.
Records — Weatherford 11-5, 2-3; TC 8-9, 2-3.
Game 2
Temple College 11,
Weatherford 3 (6)
Weatherford 102 000 — 3 4 0
Temple 016 031 — 11 12 2
W—Gonzales. L—Moss. HR—W: Araujo, Jimenez; T: Drgac. 2B—T: Boyd 2, Jasso.
Records — Weatherford 11-6, 2-4; TC 9-9, 3-3.
BASKETBALL
WOMEN
NTJCAC
Temple College 81,
Southwestern Christian 28
Temple 20 15 39 7 — 81
SW 7 7 4 2 — 28
Temple (10-3, 6-3) — Jacobs 19, Jones 14, Spearman 8, Maresca 7, Walker 6, Pouangaphayvong 5, Zaruba 5, Rucker 4, West 3, Green 3, Busby 1.
Southwestern Christian — Kendrick 6, Russell 6, Coleman 6, Mack 4, Davis 3, Love 1.