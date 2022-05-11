The Salado and Lake Belton girls golf teams were the class of District 19-4A, with the Lady Eagles earlier this spring claiming gold for a second consecutive season and Lady Broncos silver in the league tournament.
They also were two of Class 4A Region III’s best, and they’re state bound next week with zero seniors between the two squads.
Youth movement indeed, and perhaps a sign of much more to come in the future.
“It’s exciting to know that they are all coming back but it’s also encouraging because they enjoy being on the course and enjoy working hard to improve their game,” said Salado head coach Scott Ringo, whose Lady Eagles also repeated as Region III champions April 19.
When the UIL 4A state tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland gets underway Monday, it’ll be the sixth consecutive championship appearance for the Lady Eagles (a streak that was put on pause in 2020 when there was no tournament because of the pandemic), and the Lady Broncos’ debut in the finale as they add to the quickly growing list of the school’s postseason achievements.
“Now people know who we are,” Lake Belton junior Tiffany Lange said.
This year’s Salado group includes juniors Cooper Meyer and Lydia Burleson, sophomore Reese Rich and freshmen Elliot Self and Madeline Rakowitz.
Burleson was fourth and Meyer fifth at the regional event in Huntsville, where the Lady Eagles nabbed the team crown by 10 shots.
“They all enjoy one another, number one, whether it’s at practice or just hanging out. They all get along really well,” Ringo said. “It was a big goal of ours to retain the district and regional titles.”
The Lady Eagles were pressed and motivated to be their best in both instances — for a second year in a row — by the Lady Broncos, who’ve embraced the process of turning themselves into a formidable contender at the 4A level before a jump to 5A in the fall, and broke through the regional barrier as a team this season after placing fourth and one position shy in 2021.
Boosted by the second-place regional showing of Lange and a top-10 performance from fellow 11th-grader Shelby Pusey, Lake Belton held off Bellville for third place by seven strokes last month in Huntsville to book the girls program’s first full-fledged trip to state.
“The second day, it was difficult for everybody. So, getting the results, it was a good feeling,” Pusey said.
That could be an understatement. While Lake Belton — a school that opened just two short years ago — has had representatives at the state level in other girls sports, no team had advanced to a season’s final competition.
Lange, who qualified for the state tournament as an individual last year, is happy to have some company this time around.
“I have someone to talk to,” Lange joked earlier this week. “They get to experience what it’s like. I think the only thing I’ve told them is to just have fun. Everyone was worried about going to state, because they were like, ‘It’s such a big deal.’ But, I was like, ‘Guys, just have fun. It’s OK.’”
Joining Lange and Pusey on a course in Kingsland that they described as an open layout with plenty of sand traps to avoid will be sophomores Shelby Chaney and Clara Brunner, and freshman Katherine Moore, who went from playing competitively for the first time in September to contributing to this memorable state run.
“They work hard. They try hard. They have really great attitudes. If they are having a bad day, they are able to put a shot behind them and move on — for the most part,” Lake Belton head coach Kelli Widmer said with a smile as her players let out a chuckle, too. “Sometimes it takes some cheerleading to get them to where they need to be but they have fun.
“What I’ve told them all along is I want them to give me their best and have fun, because I want them to love the game for the rest of their lives.”
Lake Belton’s five players will tee off on No. 10 between 8:10 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. Monday, while Salado’s contingent will head onto the course between those same times, starting on No. 1.
“This experience they are going to get, I can’t teach that. It’s something to build upon for next year and the next year and the next year,” Widmer said.
Also in the 4A field is Lampasas’ Shaylee Wolfe.
Cameron Yoe’s Brinley Patterson will vie for a 3A medal at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.