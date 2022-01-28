The Belton Tigers are gunning for a district title. The Temple Wildcats are battling to get back in playoff contention.
Both still have plenty of work to do to secure either wish but, after the Tigers’ 68-57 win over the Wildcats on Friday at Wildcat Gym, Belton is a step closer to fulfilling its goal.
“One game at a time,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said after his team improved to 25-5 overall and kept the District 12-6A lead with an 8-1 record. “It’s new for Belton. We’ll enjoy this one then get ready for Copperas Cove on Tuesday.”
The Tigers’ lone district loss came at home against the Wildcats, so they were hungry for a little revenge Friday.
“I didn’t have to say much,” Fossett said. “I told them if you can’t get up for this one you will never be able to get up for a game. And they came out and shot the ball well.”
TJ Johnson had 12 of his game-high 34 points in the opening quarter and added 11 in the second as the Tigers took a 38-26 lead into halftime.
“He’s talented, very talented,” Temple coach Joey Martin said of Johnson. “And he’s aggressive. He’s played at a high level for a long time and it shows. Our kids didn’t back down from the challenge, but he was just better tonight.”
Of Johnson’s 11 field goals, only two were made when he was wide open, both on second-chance opportunities.
“It’s difficult (to get open),” Johnson said. “Their defense was pretty good.”
Temple’s offense was pretty solid as well as the Wildcats (15-16, 3-6) had the lead most of the opening quarter until a 9-0 run in the final 2:45 gave Belton an 18-12 advantage heading into the second that was quickly expanded to 24-12 on 3-pointers by Johnson and Tyler Tingle. The 15-0 surge was the only double-digit run for either team as the teams traded baskets most of the game, with Temple outscoring Belton 10-9 in the third and both squads scoring 21 points in the final frame.
“All runs are big,” Martin said. “But you have to answer. Basketball is like a game of chess. They make a move then you have to make a move. It was a back-and-forth game. We just couldn’t get over that hump. They said, ‘You are going to have to outshoot us,’ and we didn’t. But I’m proud of the effort our guys gave against them as they are probably going to win district.”
The Wildcats, who were led by Jaylon Hall with 16 points, have to overtake two district foes in the standings to make the playoffs
“We’re not mathematically out of it,” Martin said. “And we’ve played everybody left on our schedule really close. We still have a shot to make the playoffs. And I told them before, ‘I want to finish fourth and I want to play Duncanville in the first round.’ I don’t want to play anyone else. They are the best team in the nation, and I want my guys to see what that looks like.”
Next up for the Wildcats is a trip to Bryan on Tuesday, when the Tigers visit Copperas Cove.