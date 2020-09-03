Kobe Mitchell had a simple message for his starting quarterback as Mitchell and his teammates watched their offensive leader leave last week’s season opener on a stretcher. With Jace Robinson unable to play after a severe leg injury, shock quickly gave way to the reality that the Rockdale Tigers still had a football game to finish.
Ready for the moment, Mitchell stepped up and will be expected to do the same for at least the next nine games.
“I just went over and told (Jace) that I would be sure to finish (the game) and get the win for him,” said Mitchell, who is now the Tigers’ starting quarterback because Robinson’s injury will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. “He’s our brother and we’re going to play for him.”
Rockdale secured a 40-14 win at La Grange last week but was dealt a significant blow by losing Robinson, a senior who broke his right leg in three spots after being tackled during the final minutes of the first half.
Robinson threw for 2,471 yards and 33 touchdowns while helping Rockdale average 45 points per game last year. He said this week he hopes to return for the playoffs, should the Tigers qualify. But for now, he is content to let his teammates lead the way.
“Everything happens for a reason. I wish I was out there, but I have a lot of faith in Kobe and my team to keep doing well — about as much faith as you can have in something,” Robinson said.
Mitchell was a starting wide receiver and the backup quarterback entering the season, and also has played running back in his three years on varsity. The junior is more than familiar with the Tigers’ offensive scheme, and that allows him to almost seamlessly move behind center. According to head coach Jacob Campsey, it’s the silver lining in an otherwise less-than-ideal situation.
“That’s the wonderful thing about Kobe. He can run our offense as it is,” Campsey said. “When he came in for the second half of that game, we didn’t change a whole lot. We ran the quarterback a little more than we would have because he’s a phenomenal athlete, but we still threw the ball. We didn’t change our passing game.”
The Tigers aren’t planning on altering the heart of their offense, more like tweaking it here and there to better accommodate Mitchell’s talents. Plus, Rockdale’s offense also features highly recruited running back Cam’ron Valdez and top receiving targets Kesean Raven and Anthony Dansby, so expectations won’t change either.
“We all just want to win football games,” Mitchell said. “We wish Jace was here. He’s a big part of why we’re at this level, but our goal doesn’t change. We still want to go 16-0 and go all the way, especially now since Jace can’t be on the field.
“We’ve proven that we can run and pass against anyone, so we should still be able to do that moving forward.”
Disappointing starts
After lengthy playoff runs last season, the Troy Trojans and Rogers Eagles were handed defeats in Week 1.
Troy allowed 468 yards in its 46-27 loss to Salado, and Rogers couldn’t convert multiple fourth-down attempts in a 20-15 loss to Academy.
“These guys that haven’t had to do it in the fire yet, hopefully that jumped them into it and they understand things a little differently,” Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said after last Friday’s defeat. “Where we are supposed to be good, we need to get better than what we are right now. Where we are supposed to be good is up front, and I don’t think that those guys are as good as what they can be right now.”
Troy and Rogers look to right the ship tonight with games against Mexia and San Saba, respectively.
Off and running
On the flip side, Salado and Academy looked solid last week.
Salado’s three-headed rushing attack of Reid Vincent (156 yards), Noah Mescher (174) and Caden Strickland (88) combined for 418 yards and four touchdowns.
Academy appeared to be much improved after a 2-8 campaign last year. The Bees held Rogers scoreless over the final 20 minutes of the game and forced five turnovers, while senior quarterback Jerry Cephus threw for 238 yards and two scores.
“I’ve been around this game for over 30 years, so yeah, I’ve seen highs and lows,” first-year Academy head coach Chris Lancaster said. “It helps the morale and the intensity of the team when you start 1-0. If you lose the first one, it’s not the end of the world. But getting the first win in the first game, it’s a big boost.”
Salado hosts reigning two-time Class 3A Division I state champion Grandview tonight. Academy travels to Clifton in hopes of moving to 2-0.
Top-notch defense
The Granger Lions, who ranked second in the area in defense a year ago by allowing only 259 yards per game, shut out Axtell to start the season. The Lions allowed 196 yards in their 32-0 win, which had the Granger coaching staff excited about how its young players performed.
“Overall, you cannot complain when you get a shutout,” said first-year Granger head coach Stephen Brosch, whose team travels to Rio Vista tonight. “Establishing ourselves on the defensive side of the ball, especially with our youth, is huge. We preach that we just want 11 bad dudes on defense and, with these young players, a lot of it is if they will buy into it. So far, they have and it’s been great to see.”