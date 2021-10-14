Tonight’s Games
— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Temple Wildcats 4-2, 3-0; Belton Tigers 3-3, 2-1
Last week: Temple 56; Killeen Ellison 27; Harker Heights 57, Belton 21
Wildcats to watch: QB Reese Rumfield, RB Samari Howard, WR Devan Williams, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, DL Eric Shorter, DL Tomas Torres, DL Jaylon Jackson, DL Ayden Brown, LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, DB Zion Moore, DB Naeten Mitchell.
Tigers to watch: WR Seth Morgan, TE Bryan Henry, RB/QB Slade LeBlanc, LB Donovan Thompson, QB Ty Brown, DB Trent West, DB Aaron Bain, LB Wriley Madden, RB Elijah Warner, OL Jackson Engelke.
Note: Temple has won eight straight in this rivalry, with Belton’s last win coming in a 42-24 decision in 2010. The Wildcats are 36-8-5 overall in the series, which had a 62-year hiatus that ended in 1996. Temple comes into tonight on a roll, winning four straight while averaging 52 points per game during that streak. The Wildcats forced five turnovers in a win over Killeen Ellison last week and have forced 13 in their three district games while outscoring opponents 91-26 during the second halves of league contests. With weapons across the field in Howard (1,029 total yards, nine TDs), Williams (18 catches, 449 yards, seven TDs) and Harrison-Pilot (13 catches, 315 yards, three TDs), Belton’s defense must remain disciplined and maintain its assignments in order to keep the Tigers close. Belton last week got a season-high 157 yards rushing from Warner (66 carries, 377 yards), including his first touchdown of the year. The Tigers also got scoring grabs from leading receiver Morgan (32 catches, 403 yards, four TDs) and Mason Munz, his first of the year, while getting 100 yards on five catches from Henry (23 catches, 297 yards, two TDs). Each team is led in passing by sophomore quarterbacks in Brown (65-of-107, 780 yards, nine TDs) and Rumfield (52-of-118, 1,021 yards, 14 TDs).
District 9-4A-II —
CHINA SPRING at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: China Spring Cougars 6-0, 1-0; Gatesville Hornets 2-4, 0-1
Last week: China Spring 74, Jarrell 0; Salado 42, Gatesville 6
Last year’s meeting: China Spring 58, Gatesville 27
Cougars to watch: QB Major Bowden, WR/DB Tre Hafford, WR Sebastian Trevino, LB Brayden Faulkner, DL Dawson Exline.
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Banner Allman, TE Logan Edwards, OL/DL Evan Hanson, DB Lawson Mooney.
Note: The Hornets’ string of stout opponents on the front of the district schedule continues tonight. One week after falling to Salado in the 9-4A-II opener, Gatesville hosts league favorite China Spring. The Hornets, who are chasing their second straight playoff berth, have been plagued by inconsistencies on offense. Gatesville scored at least 25 points in half its games but totaled only 16 through the other three. The Cougars have outscored opponents 304-63, with a winning margin of at least 34 points in five of their victories.
WACO CONNALLY at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Connally Cadets 2-3, 1-0; Salado Eagles 4-2, 1-0
Last week: Connally 28, Robinson 7; Salado 42, Gatesville 6
Last year’s meeting: Salado 20, Connally 15
Cadets to watch: QB Jelani McDonald, RB Tre Wisner, Gerome Powell, Ah’Quavion Leathers, Jamarie Wiggins, Jesse Narvaez.
Eagles to watch: RB Seth Reavis, QB Hutton Haire, RB Aidan Wilson, RB Caden Strickland, DB Josh Huckabee, RB Kase Maedgen, TE Gavyn Keyser.
Note: Salado has settled into a groove since a Week 3 loss to Stephenville, winning three straight and averaging 52.6 points per game in the process. The Eagles had a pair of runners hit the century mark last week in Reavis (43 carries, 425 yards, three TDs) with a game-high 151 and Wilson (99 carries, 703 yards, 12 TDs) with 103 as they outgained Gatesville 436-83 on the ground. Strickland (71 carries, 575 yards, six TDs) also provides a threat with the ball in his hands, and Haire (447 passing yards, seven TDs) has been an efficient passer. After falling behind by seven early last week, Connally reeled off 21 unanswered points to snap a three-game skid. Wisner had a pair of scoring runs for the Cadets, and Powell and McDonald also notched one apiece.
— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at CALDWELL
Hornet Field
Records: Academy Bumblebees 6-1, 2-1; Caldwell Hornets 2-4, 0-2
Last week: Academy 32, Cameron Yoe 28; Rockdale 34, Caldwell 30
Last year’s meeting: Academy 48, Caldwell 22
Bumblebees to watch: WR/DB Scout Brazeal, QB Kasey Mraz, LB/WR Darion Franklin, DB/WR/K Blake Bundy, RB Brayden Bartlett, TE Luke Tomasek, RB Zane Clark, LB Clayton Lawson.
Hornets to watch: QB Travis Balcar, RB Jamar Hewitt, WR Tre Burns, RB/LB Laramie Pieper, DL Delvin Morris, DL Marqualon Green.
Note: Academy is riding high following last week’s rally. After falling behind by 11 in the second half, the Bees posted 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as area leading receiver Brazeal (37 catches, 784 yards, seven TDs) hauled in a 25-yard toss from Mraz (97-for-134, 1,513 yards, 15 TDs) for the game-winning score with 2:59 left. Franklin (27 catches, 365 yards, five TDs) led the way with 91 yards receiving for the Bees, and Mraz passed for 250 yards and ran for a touchdown. Caldwell has hit a lull, dropping four straight since starting the year with back-to-back wins. The Hornets came close to nabbing their first league win last week but allowed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to let Rockdale escape with a victory.
TROY at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Troy Trojans 1-5, 1-1; Yoe Yoemen 2-5, 2-1
Last week: Troy 48, McGregor 28; Academy 32, Yoe 28
Last year’s meeting: Troy 21, Yoe 20, OT
Trojans to watch: QB Jace Carr, RB Steve Jackson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Kadin Workman, OL/DL Elijah Sunderman, OL Brady Mays, RB Cooper Valle.
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, WR Trayjen Wilcox.
Note: Troy broke into the win column last week in a big way and suddenly finds itself just a half-game out of a playoff spot. A repeat of last season’s win over Yoe would do wonders for the Trojans’ postseason hopes. Meanwhile, a week after rolling past rival Rockdale, the Yoemen stumbled against Academy, creating a three-way tie for second behind Lorena. Both defenses have given up more than 30 points per game this season, so whichever unit has the better night could propel its team to a key victory.
— District 13-3A-II —
ROGERS at LEXINGTON
Eagle Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 4-3, 2-1; Lexington Eagles 3-3, 1-1
Last week: Franklin 56, Rogers 7; Lexington 69, Riesel 24
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 33, Lexington 27
Rogers players to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, WR/DB Alex Vargas, RB Ivan Lopez, WR Zach Davis.
Lexington players to watch: QB Sheldon Springer, RB Devin Jackson, WR Daylon Washington, WR Kason Bayer, LB Preston McMillan.
Note: Rogers looks to rebound from its loss last week to first-place Franklin against another bunch of Eagles. The league standings are jumbled behind the Lions and second-place Rogers, with three teams at 1-1. So, Rogers would like to stay out of that mess and keep its grips on the runner-up spot for now. Lexington has alternated losses and wins all season, with its latest outing consisting of its highest point output to date. Springer is 88-of-170 for 1,322 yards and eight TDs with two interceptions. He’s also the team’s second-leading rusher behind Jackson. Rogers’ offense runs through Dolgener.
— District 12-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at THORNDALE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-5, 0-2; Thorndale Bulldogs 6-1, 3-0
Last week: Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7; Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Colby Tolbert, RB Chad Pate, RB Nick Boaz, WR TJ Horne, LB EJ Jarmon, OL/DL Hunter Carter.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Coy Stutts, RB/LB Aiden McRae, RB Raymond Avalos, RB Jayden Clawson, WR/DB Clason Beasley.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy’s bid to crack the district win column could be an uphill battle tonight against league leader Thorndale. Pate (519 yards rushing) is a productive runner for the Eagles, but they have struggled to move the ball through the air. Stutts has thrown for 1,005 yards and 14 TDs for the Bulldogs, and his favorite target has been Beasley (12 catches, 522 yards, nine TDs). Stutts, McRae, Avalos and Clawson all have more than 230 yards rushing for Thorndale’s balanced ground game.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 4-3, 1-2; Moody Bearcats 2-4, 0-2
Last week: Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7; Holland 50, Moody 7
Last year’s meeting: Rosebud-Lott 34, Moody 27
Cougars to watch: QB Zane Zeinert, WR/RB Jamarquis Johnson, WR Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum, WR Clayton Doskocil, OL Easton Fulton, RB Moses Fox.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR Tucker Staton, RB Jonah Bradshaw, OL/LB Hunter Mach, TE/DL Kaden Kollaja, OL/DL Davis Orr.
Note: Both offenses struggled a week ago and now Moody and Rosebud-Lott are looking up at the top four in the district standings. The Cougars, who averaged 41.25 points during non-district, have been held to 25 points a night in 12-2A-I play. Zeinert, Johnson and Fox all have more than 240 yards rushing, and Lewis is halfway to 1,000 yards receiving. Hohhertz has a team-high eight touchdowns rushing.
— District 13-2A-II —
BURTON at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Burton Panthers 5-1, 2-0; Bartlett Bulldogs 2-5, 0-3
Last week: Burton 34, Somerville 6; Iola 20, Bartlett 12
Last year’s meeting: Burton 61, Bartlett 0
Panthers to watch: QB/DB Ryan Roehling, RB Tyrone Gilmon, WR Trayvon Gilmon.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez.
Note: Bartlett continues to put itself in position for a district victory yet hasn’t found a way over the hump yet. The task gets tougher this week, however, with Burton in town. The Panthers enter the week tied for first with Granger and bring with them a defense that’s allowed 14 points over two district games. The Bulldogs have managed an average of 16 points in three league contests. Roehling had two TD passes and added two defensive scores for the Panthers last week.
IOLA at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Iola Bulldogs 2-4, 2-1; Granger Lions 5-0, 2-0
Last week: Iola 20, Bartlett 12; Granger 35, Milano 7
Last year’s meeting: Granger 43, Iola 16
Bulldogs to watch: QB Brian Crosby, RB Coy Elliott, RB Kyler Dreher, RB Wes Alexander.
Lions to watch: QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, RB/LB Truvante Fisher, OL/DL Javion Faulkner, LB Tripp Wilkie.
Note: Granger plowed through its first five opponents and shows no signs of slowing down tonight against an Iola team that has struggled on the offensive side of the ball. The Lions myriad of weapons on offense are headlined by Ryder (586 yards passing, 10 TDs; 239 yards rushing, five TDs), Cantwell (543 yards rushing, seven TDs) and McClelland (307 yards rushing, four TDs; 155 yards receiving, two TDs). Granger is equally talented on defense, yielding an area-low 205.4 yards per game. The Bulldogs surrendered only 138 points through their first six contests, but scored just 66.
— TAPPS District 3-III/IV —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II
Bulldog Stadium, Seguin
Records: CTCS Lions 3-3, 0-1; John Paul Guardians 2-4, 0-0
Last week: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, CTCS 23; San Antonio Texas Military Institute 34, John Paul 6
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 55, John Paul 14
Lions to watch: QB/DB Alec Gonzalez, WR/DB Andrew Lange, OL/LB Noah Wood, OL Evan Brown, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, RB/DB Ethan Allerkamp, WR/LB Regan Ragsdale, WR Evan Allerkamp.
Note: Central Texas Christian got off to a tough district start last week, giving up 28 second-half points after trailing by four at halftime in the loss to Sacred Heart. The Lions, who feature a balanced rushing attack with Gonzalez and Ethan Allerkamp, try to get back on track tonight with a road tilt at John Paul II, which is on a three-game slide during which it has been outscored 106-29.
— TAPPS Six-man District 4 —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA
Concordia Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 3-4, 1-2; Concordia Cardinals 2-4, 0-3
Last week: Austin Veritas 54, Holy Trinity 6; Round Rock Christian 53, Concordia 8
Last year’s meeting: Holy Trinity 66, Concordia 19
Celtics to watch: QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart, DL/FB David Thang, RB Christian Demapan.
Cardinals to watch: Robert Honstein, Dylan Burr, Jake Sellers, Jacob Johnson.
Note: Injuries have hampered Holy Trinity recently as the Celtics missed four starters in last week’s loss to 2020 state runner-up Veritas, and the Celtics will again be without leading rusher and receiver Zaylin Blackwood (450 yards rushing, seven TDs; 217 yards receiving, four TDs) this week, as well as receivers Neri Navarro and Nicholas Estrada, who also is their leading tackler. Holy Trinity got 119 yards passing from Martin (72-of-122, 891 yards, 12 TDs) last week, including a scoring toss to Austin Morgan, as well as 68 yards rushing from Thang (43 carries, 343 yards, two TDs). Concordia has dropped three straight while being outscored 187-16 in that span. The Cardinals’ last win was a 42-32 decision over Buckholts on Sept. 10.
Saturday’s Game
— Non-district —
LAKE BELTON at KATY JORDAN
Jack Rhodes Memorial Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 6-0; Jordan Warriors 1-5
Last week: Lake Belton 47, Richmond Randle 20; Jordan, idle
This year’s previous meeting: Lake Belton 35, Jordan 28
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, WR Micah Hudson, RB Daniel Hardin, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, DB Bruce Onchweri, LB Ty Legg, DB Javeon Wilcox, LB Connor Brennan, DB Peanut Brazzle, LB Manuel Herrera.
Warriors to watch: QB Colin Willetts, WR Nathan Salz, RB Ifaenyi Monye, RB Chad Casper.
Note: This is the fourth meeting between the two programs that each opened a season ago. The Broncos needed a 37-yard TD pass to Hudson from Crews and a defensive stand to seal the victory that pushed Lake Belton to 3-0 versus the Warriors when the teams played last month. The Broncos offense is third in the area at 408.2 yards per game. Hudson is third in yards receiving (605) and receptions (35) among area stat leaders. Wilcox has a team-high 62 tackles. The Broncos are currently on a 14-game winning streak that started with their third-ever game last season. They are 15-1 as a program so far.