District 12-6A Meet
Thursday’s final results at Wildcat Stadium:
(Top four in each event advance to
District 11/12-6A area meet)
BOYS
Team — 1. Harker Heights 173; 2. Temple 149; 3. Hewitt Midway 103; 4. Bryan 68; 5. Pflugerville Weiss 62; 6. Hutto 45; 7. Copperas Cove 11.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Mungia, Temple 47-¾; 2. Brown, Temple 46-3¾; 3. Lanxon, Heights 44-7¼; 4. Pope, Midway 44-4½; 5. Sauls, Temple 43-¼; 6. Iwuala, Midway 42-5¾.
Discus — 1. Otutu, Weiss 147-4; 2. Mungia, Temple 146-2; 3. Sauls, Temple 141-7; 4. Cook, Heights 140-8; 5. Huneycutt, Hutto 139-7; 6. Lanxon, Heights 136-8.
Long jump — 1. Sanford, Heights 22-10¼; 2. Jackson, Hutto 22-6¾; 3. Tutson, Temple 21-9½; 4. Otis, Heights 21-9¼; 5. White, Heights 21-3½; 6. Perry, Hutto 20-8½.
Triple jump — 1. Choice, Hutto 47-6¼; 2. White, Heights 47-1; 3. Lennon, Temple 43-11¾; 4. Anderson, Cove 42-10¾; 5. Chappell, Cove 42-9¾; 6. People, Temple 42-4¼.
High jump — 1. Stanford, Heights 6-4; 2. Turner, Bryan 6-4; 3. Wilson, Weiss 6-4; 4. Osagie, Hutto 6-0; 5. Young, Heights 5-10; 6. Green, Temple 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Smith, Midway 12-6; 2. Kime, Heights 12-0; 3. Johnson, Heights 9-6; 4. Gaines, Temple 9-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Tarter, Midway 10:03.58; 2. Sterrett, Midway 10:06.98; 3. McCarver, Midway 10:07.68; 4. Alexander, Temple 10:10.88; 5. Zimmerman, Heights 10:36.40; 6. Janovec, Weiss 10:41.41.
4x100 relay — 1. Temple (Peoples, Tutson, Thomas, Harrison-Pilot) 41.74; 2. Heights 42.46; 3. Bryan 42.55; 4. Hutto 43.70; 5. Midway 43.74.
800 — 1. Tamez, Temple 1:59.14; 2. Soto, Temple 1:59.99; 3. Tarter, Midway 2:00.31; 4. Perry, Heights 2:00.55; 5. Reinhardt, Midway 2:00.93; 6. Gould, Weiss 2:02.90.
110 hurdles — 1. Morgan, Weiss 14.68; 2. Turner, Bryan 15.23; 3. Bedford, Midway 15.70; 4. Phillips, Cove 16.34; 5. Weltens, Bryan 17.07; 6. Johnson, Heights 18.63.
100 — 1. Hood, Heights 10.84; 2. Sanford, Heights 10.87; 3. English, Midway 10.90; 4. Green, Hutto 10.98; 5. Schneringer, Bryan 11.08; 6. Anthony, Heights 11.11.
4x200 relay — 1. Heights 1:28.89; 2. Bryan 1:29.78; 3. Weiss 1:31.32; 4. Midway 1:31.40; 5. Hutto 1:33.15.
400 — 1. Pope, Heights 50.19; 2. Huber, Temple 51.20; 3. Garcia, Temple 51.21; 4. Maxey, Heights 52.07; 5. Perry, Heights 52.35; 6. Fasani, Midway 52.86.
300 hurdles — 1. Morgan, Weiss 39.40; 2. Turner, Bryan 39.49; 3. Mitchell, Temple 39.86; 4. Hood, Heights 40.54; 5. Weltens, Bryan 41.28; 6. Bedford, Midway 41.42.
200 — 1. Lewis, Bryan 22.04; 2. Thomas, Temple 22.24; 3. Morris, Heights 22.37; 4. Otis, Heights 22.39; 5. Harrison-Pilot, Temple 22.64; 6. McAdams, Cove 22.69.
1,600 — 1. Tarter, Midway 4:32.83; 2. Powers, Midway 4:33.50; 3. Tamez, Temple 4:34.19; 4. Sterrett, Midway 4:34.21; 5. Alexander, Temple 4:45.28; 6. Tools, Temple 4:49.08.
4x400 relay — 1. Heights 3:24.50; 2. Temple (Garcia, Huber, Soto, Mitchell) 3:26.04; 3. Weiss 3:26.26; 4. Midway 3:31.52; 6. Hutto 3:47.50.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Temple 167; 2. Harker Heights 154½; 3. Hewitt Midway 99½; 4. Bryan 89; 5. Hutto 48; 6. Copperas Cove 39; 7. Pflugerville Weiss 19.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Otis, Heights 41-8¾; 2. Fitzpatrick, Cove 34-8¾; 3. Paulhill, Bryan 34-1¾; 4. Reed, Bryan 33-10¾; 5. Toala, Cove 33-8¾; 6. Robinson, Bryan 33-5¼.
Discus — 1. Otis, Heights 144-10; 2. Reed, Bryan 110-8; 3. Little, Temple 105-7; 4. Dunning, Temple 99-10; 5. Jones, Midway 95-7; 6. Toala, Cove 89-4.
Long jump — 1. Johnson, Bryan 18-9½; 2. Holleman, Temple 18-¾; 3. Richardson, Temple 17-3¾; 4. Pearson, Temple 16-10; 5. Wilson, Bryan 16-5½; 6. Moss, Cove 16-3¼.
Triple jump — 1. Holleman, Temple 37-6¼; 2. Smith, Midway 36-3½; 3. Harper, Heights 35-11½; 4. Turner, Bryan 35-4¾; 5. Thomas, Temple 35-2½; 6. Green, Cove 34-8½.
High jump — 1. Smith, Midway 5-6; 2. Oliver, Heights 4-10; 3. Dow, Cove 4-10; 4. Berry, Cove 4-10; 5. Kinsey, Midway 4-10; 6. (tie) Eckert, Midway and Cveck, Heights 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Vaden, Temple 9-0; 2. Hyde, Bryan 8-6; 3. Carpenter, Bryan 8-6; 4. Gloff, Midway 8-0; 5. Gomez, Midway 8-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Perry, Heights 11:07.18; 2. Denney, Heights 11:56.74; 3. Ramirez, Temple 12:34.06; 4. Garcia, Temple 12:39.50; 5. Long, Midway 12:56.13; 6. Delayo, Hutto 13:10.12.
4x100 relay — 1. Midway 48.38; 2. Temple (Jackson, Holleman, Powell, Johnson) 48.74; 3. Heights 48.93; 4. Bryan 49.33; 5. Hutto 49.40; 6. Cove 50.05.
800 — 1. Perry, Heights 2:20.11; 2. Denney, Heights 2:25.07; 3. Garcia, Temple 2:29.28; 4. Posey, Midway 2:29.71; 5. Delayo, Hutto 2:33.31; 6. Poole, Midway 2:33.85.
100 hurdles — 1. Harper, Heights 15.81; 2. Eubanks, Weiss 16.37; 3. Minor, Temple 16.49; 4. Nunez, Heights 16.68; 5. Holmes, Temple 17.20.
100 — 1. Richardson, Temple 12.10; 2. Mayfield, Hutto 12.16; 3. Roberts, Cove 12.59; 4. Gafford, Bryan 12.68; 5. Kosel, Midway 12.69; 6. Johnson, Heights 12.72.
4x200 relay — 1. Temple (Jackson, Richardson, Neal, Johnson) 1:42.20; 2. Hutto 1:43.50; 3. Midway 1:44.57; 4. Cove 1:46.07; 5. Bryan 1:47.70; 6. Heights 1:48.12.
400 — 1. Johnson, Bryan 57.91; 2. Bethea, Heights 58.37; 3. Williams, Midway 59.04; 4. Hay, Midway 59.08; 5. Holleman, Temple 59.12; 6. Reed, Weiss 1:04.12.
300 hurdles — 1. Eubanks, Weiss 47.56; 2. Holdman, Midway 47.78; 3. Minor, Temple 48.52; 4. Nunez, Heights 48.72; 5. Ramirez, Bryan 49.19; 6. Harper, Heights 51.73.
200 — 1. Richardson, Temple 24.86; 2. Mayfield, Hutto 25.16; 3. Johnson, Temple 25.59; 4. Griffin, Heights 26.08; 5. Johnson, Bryan 26.10; 6. Wheeler, Hutto 26.13.
1,600 — 1. Perry, Heights 5:07.12; 2. Denney, Heights 5:29.15; 3. Ramirez, Temple 5:45.68; 4. Delayo, Hutto 5:50.11; 5. Williamson, Bryan 5:56.52; 6. Garcia, Temple 5:57.35.
4x400 relay — 1. Heights 4:03.03; 2. Temple (Minor, Neal, Pearson, Holleman) 4:03.97; 3. Midway 4:07.42; 4. Bryan 4:26.07; 5. Hutto 4:30.21.
District 22-5A Meet
Thursday’s final results at Tiger Field:
(Top four in each event advance to
District 21/22-5A area meet)
BOYS
Team — Killeen Shoemaker, 185; 2. Lake Belton 166; 3. Killeen Ellison, 89; 4. Belton, 64; 5. Killeen, 57; 6. Waco University, 33; 7. Waco 14, 8. Killeen Chaparral, 12.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Edmon, Shoemaker, 49-5½; 2. Martin, Shoemaker, 48-9; 3. Walden, Lake Belton, 48-5; 4. Albert, Ellison, 46-0; 5. Amos, Waco, 45-10½; 6. Bernal, University, 43-11.
Discus — 1. Martin, Shoemaker, 144-2; 2. Walden, Lake Belton, 141-4; 3. Hammond, Lake Belton, 138-7; 4. Butler-Tanner, Shoemaker, 135-9; 5. Segura, Lake Belton, 134-8; 6. Devasure, Belton, 126-9.
Long jump — 1. Jones, Lake Belton, 22-½; 2. Davis, Waco, 22-0; 3. Hicks, Shoemaker, 21-9½; 4. Landours, Killeen, 21-5; 5. Sandolph, University, 21-2¾; 6. J. Walker, 21-¼.
Triple jump — 1. Dumas, Shoemker, 44-3; Wilcox, Lake Belton, 44-2; 3. Sandolph, University, 44-1; 4. Bru. Onchweri, Lake Belton, 43-10¾; 5. Bra. Onchweri, Lake Belton, 43-8¼; 6. Ford, Killeen, 41-2.
High jump — Hammond, Lake Belton, 6-2; 2. G. Walker, Lake Belton, 6-2; 3. Kapono-Wilson, Shoemaker, 6-0; 4. Wright, Killeen, 6-0; 5. Davis, Shoemaker, 5-8; 6. J. Walker, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. B. Roberts, Belton, 12-6; 2. Hammond, Lake Belton, 12-6; 3. Myers, Lake Belton, 12-0; 4. Lamberte, Belton, 12-0; 5. J. Roberts, 11-6; 6. Robin, Lake Belton, 10-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 9:39.37; 2. Ybanez, Belton, 9:49.16; 3. Carranza, Ellison, 10:08.58; 4. Oaks, Belton, 10:14.93; 5. Dyck, Belton, 10:19.92; 6. Roberts, Shoemaker, 10:33.69.
4x100 relay — 1. Shoemaker, 41.27; 2. Ellison, 41.49; 3. Lake Belton (Cabiad, Legg, Baptiste, Hudson), 42.14; 4. Killeen, 43.26; 5. University, 43.41; 6. Belton (Adams, McCallum, Hearn, Porter), 44.07.
800 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 1:51.21; 2. Brown, Shoemaker, 1:58.56; 3. Redding, University, 2:00.19; 4. Oaks, Belton, 2:01.05; 5. Burnias, Waco, 2:05.65; 6. Kelley, Ellison, 2:08.01.
110 hurdles — 1. Esquerra, Shoemaker, 14.85; 2. Villaran, Killeen, 15.56; 3. Bazemore, Lake Belton, 15.93; 4. Ford, Shoemaker, 16.18; 5. Adams, Belton, 16.30; 6. Camacho, Lake Belton, 16.35.
100 — 1. Jones, Lake Belton, 10.81; 2. Campbell, Killeen, 10.89; 3. Debrow, Ellison, 10.96; 4. Hicks, Shoemaker, 11.03; 5. McGee, Ellison, 11.08; 6. Cabiad, Lake Belton, 11.18.
4x200 relay — 1. Lake Belton (Legg, Hudson, Cabiad, Jones), 1:25.76; 2. Shoemaker, 1:26.64; 3. Ellison, 1:27.63; 4. Killeen, 1:28.28; 5. Belton (Flores, Hearn, McCallum, Porter), 1:30.83; 6. University, 1:33.53.
400 — 1. Rhoades, Chaparral, 49,89; Jerome, Shoemaker, 49.94; 3. Hammond, Lake Belton, 50.81; 4. Redding, University, 50.87; 5. Torres, Lake Belton, 51.26; 6. Brown, Shoemaker, 51.56.
300 hurdles — 1. Esquerra, Shoemaker, 39.35; 2. Ford, Shoemaker, 41.02; 3. McDonald, Shoemaker, 41.17; 4. Villaran, Killeen, 41.37; 5. Burks, Ellison, 41.87; 6. Legg, Lake Belton, 42.80.
200 — 1. Jones, Lake Belton, 21.33; 2. Starr, Shoemaker, 22.00; 3. Jackson, Ellison, 22.13; 4. Caldwell, Shoemaker, 22.37; 5. Rhoades, Chaparral, 22.70; 6. McCallum, Belton, 22.82.
1,600 — 1.Crittenden, Ellison, 4:17.51; 2. Oaks, Belton, 4:30.94; 3. Ybanez, Belton, 4:32.69; 4. Carranza, Ellison, 4:33.91; 5. Dyck, Belton, 4:36.04; 6. Roberts, Shoemaker, 4:48.54.
4x400 relay — 1. Shoemaker, 3:26.63; 2. Lake Belton (Baptiste, Torres, Hudson, Hammond), 3:27.14; 3. Killeen, 3:27.93; 4. University, 3:32.70; 5. Belton, 3:36.69; 6. Waco, 3:37.55.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Lake Belton, 154; 2. Killeen, 143; 3. Killeen Ellison, 94; 4. Killeen Chaparral, 75; 5. Killeen Shoemaker, 70; 6. Belton, 57; 7. Waco, 22; 8. Waco University, 2.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Uzzell, Lake Belton, 34-4; 2. Batey, Lake Belton, 33-3; 3. Wilson, Chaparral, 32-6; 4. Ackee, Ellison, 32-05; 5. Bailey, Lake Belton, 32-4½; 6. Robinson-Thompson, 32-4.
Discus — 1. Robinson-Thompson, 110-9; 2. Lux, Lake Belton, 107-0; 3. Daniels, Shoemaker, 106-9; 4. Pearson, Lake Belton, 103-8; 5. Bell, Killeen, 100-9; 6. Watson, Waco, 97-0.
Long jump — 1. Brown, Chaparral, 17-11¼; 2. Watson, Lake Belton, 17-9¾; 3. Barnes, Killeen, 17-7¼; 4. Hasty, Chaparral, 16-9½; 5. Edwin, Shoemaker, 16-7; 6. Cartwright, Lake Belton, 16-4½.
Triple jump — 1. Watson, Lake Belton, 37-0; 2. Brown, Chaparral, 36-9½; 3. Armstrong, Shoemaker, 34-9¼; 4. Hill, Waco, 33-10; 5. Edwin, Shoemaker, 33-9½; 6. Miller, Lake Belton, 33-6½.
High jump — 1. Gonzalez, Shoemaker, 5-2; 2. Turnbull, Waco, 5-1; 3. Cartwright, Lake Belton, 5-0; 4. Zachary, Ellison, 4-10; 5. Smith, Chaparral, 4-10; 6. Banes, Ellison, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Rydberg, Lake Belton, 12-0; 2. Love, Lake Belton, 9-6; 3. Gauntt, Belton, 9-6; 4. Page, Belton, 8-6; 5. Cory, Lake Belton 8-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Brillhart, Belton, 11:55.03; 2. Hunting, Shemaker, 12:37.53; 3. Dombkowski, Ellison, 13:01.42; 4. MacDonald, Belton, 13:07.76; 5. Cavazos, Lake Belton, 13:26.19; 6. Nelson, Belton, 13:26.19.
4x100 relay — 1. Killeen, 47.80; 2. Shoemaker, 48.70; 3. Chaparral, 49.28; 4. Ellison, 49.87; 5. Waco, 49.94; 6. Lake Belton (Schoepf, Russell, Middleton-Reed, E. Watson), 50.17.
800 — 1. M.Mouton, Killeen, 2:13.73; 2. Harvey, Ellison, 2:21.29; 3. Miller, Lake Belton, 2:24.58; 4. Jones, Ellison, 2:26.00; 5. Trevino, Belton, 2:30.00; 6. Romero Meza, Lake Belton, 2:32.35.
110 hurdles — 1. Howard, Ellison, 15.30; 2. Strayhorn, Chaparral, 15.94; L. Watson, Lake Belton, 16.59; 4. Lewis, Lake Belton, 16.65; 5. Lloyd, Lake Belton, 17.62; 6. Walker, Killeen, 17.80.
100 — 1. Barnes, Killeen, 12.36; 2. Sanders, Killeen, 12.76; 3. A. Mouton, Killeen, 12.77; 4. Burke, Chaparral, 12.84; 5. Armstrong, Shoemaker, 12.91; 6. Powell, Waco, 13.08.
4x200 relay — 1. Killeen, 1:43.19; 2. Ellison, 1:43.88; 3. Lake Belton (Schoepf, L. Watson, E. Watson, Bachicha), 1:44.16; 4. Shoemaker, 1:44.96; 5. Waco, 1:49.25; 6. University, 1:49.45.
400 — 1. M.Mouton, Killeen, 53.79; 2. Harvey, Ellison, 58.57; 3. Brown, Chaparral, 59.34; 4. Miller, Lake Belton, 1:00.46; 5. Berrian, Lake Belton, 1:01.74; 6. Lecounte, Ellison, 1:02.78.
300 hurdles — 1. Strayhorn, Chaparral, 47.57; 2. Finnell, Belton, 48.07; 3. Armstrong, Lake Belton, 49.07; 4. Lloyd, Lake Belton, 50.56; 5. Johnson, Ellison, 51.54; 6. Clark, Killeen, 52.04.
200 — 1. Barnes, Killeen, 24.57; 2. Sanders, Killeen, 25.76; 3. Bachicha, Lake Belton, 26.09; 4. Burke, Chaparral, 26.57; 5. Middleton-Reed, Lake Belton, 26.84; 6. Brown, Chaparral, 26.86.
1,600 — 1. Brillhary, Belton, 5:22.82; 2. Dombkowski, Ellison, 5:42.91; 3. Hunting, Shoemaker, 5:45.16; 4. MacDonald, Belton, 5:55.29; 5. Pardo, Ellison, 5:57.66; 6. Cavazos, Lake Belton, 6:03.61.
4x400 relay — 1. Killeen, 3:52.61; 2. Lake Belton (Armstrong, Berrian, Miller, Bachicha), 4:02.12; 3. Ellison, 4:04.35; 4. Belton (Skinner, Trevino, Page, Serrano), 4:12.29; 5. Shoemaker, 4:19.98.