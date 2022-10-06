— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at HEWITT MIDWAY
Panther Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 4-2, 2-0; Midway Panthers 1-5, 1-1
Last week: Temple 32, Pflugerville Weiss 19; Harker Heights 24, Midway 13
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, LB Teryon Wiilliams-Echols, DT Kam Carter, DT Ayden Brown, DE/LB Jaylon Jackson, DE Kevin Stockton, DB Steven Jackson, DB Damarion Willis, DE Julian White.
Panthers to watch: QB Reid Tedford, RB Dom Hill, LB Adrian Melvin, LB Esrom Martinez, S Landon Whisenton, LB Kannon Clendenin.
Note: The Wildcats take a 17-game district winning streak into tonight’s contest. Their last league loss was to the Panthers on Nov. 1 2019. Though Temple has downplayed the significance of facing Midway for the first time since 2019, the fact is that the Panthers are 6-0 against the Wildcats since 2012 and a Temple win would go a long way in closing that chapter. Head coach Scott Stewart continues to request consistency from his team, which has outscored its last two opponents 54-19 in the second half. Harrison-Pilot leads area receivers with 580 yards. The senior averages 21.5 yards per catch. Tedford (6-foot-7, 225 pounds) started the season as Midway’s QB1, was replaced by receiver-turned quarterback Junior Thornton, and now is back behind center after Thornton was injured last week.
— District 4-5A-I —
LAKE BELTON at KILLEEN
Leo Buckley Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 5-1, 3-1; Killeen Kangaroos 3-2, 2-1
Last week: Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27; Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
Broncos to watch: DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DL Evan Roland, DB/WR Ty Legg, OL Logan Gandara, TE Christian Kunz, RB Tristan Robin, WR Jaydon Leza, DB Selman Bridges.
Kangaroos to watch: QB Roderick Norman, RB Jakobe Deloach, DB Lamarrion Cotton, WR Tekoree Landours, RB Devante Johnson, WR Raymond Howard.
Note: Lake Belton is coming off its two biggest offensive outputs in routs of league cellar-dwellers Waco and Cleburne, who are each winless in district play. The schedule gets tougher with a three-game stretch that starts tonight against Killeen and includes matchups with Granbury and Midlothian, three teams that are a combined 8-2 in 4-5A-I. The Broncos had season highs in yards (499), points (58) and rushing TDs (seven) last week and hope to keep that momentum versus the Kangaroos, who feature a handful of viable skill options in Norman, Deloach and Landours. Hudson had season highs last week with nine catches for 189 yards. The junior leads the area with nine TD grabs.
— District 11-5A-II —
LEANDER ROUSE at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Rouse Raiders 2-3, 1-0; Belton Tigers 4-2, 2-0
Last week: Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28; Belton 28, Elgin 6
Raiders to watch: QB Mason Shorb, RB Justin Cannon, WR Noah Fabila, WR Trent Johnson, LB Zach Lacombe, LB Jace Mann, DL Robert O’Reilly, DL Nico Fisher, DB Peyton Vest, OL Alex Daville.
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, WR Garrett Oliveira, RB Shaun Snapp, WR/RB/P Slade LeBlanc, LB Wyatt Butler, LB Ethan Arendall, WR Isaac Abel, WR Mason Ramm, OL Zach Erickson, OL Aidan Stock.
Note: Belton is back on track after back-to-back wins to start district play, including last week’s dominant showing in which Snapp (77 carries, 488 yards, six TDs) posted his second straight 100-plus yard game and Oliveira (22 catches, 424 yards, six TDs) hauled in a pair of TD passes from Brown. Butler had 14 tackles, seven that went for a loss, as Belton racked up 14 tackles for losses. Rouse was idle last week after beating Pflugerville Connally 48-28 to open league play. The Raiders are paced by Shorb (971 yards passing) and Cannon (470 yards rushing, seven TDs).
— District 11-4A-II —
SALADO at ROBINSON
Rocket Field
Records: Salado Eagles 2-4, 0-0; Robinson Rockets 3-3, 0-0
Last week: Hitchcock 35, Salado 30; Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, LB Nolan Miller, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover.
Rockets to watch: QB Jaxsen Ludlow, RB Christian Lujan, WR Grayson Martin, WR Aleki Clark, LB Cody Martinez, LB Drew Olivares.
Note: Salado is on a four-game slide, but none of those setbacks matter now that district play has arrived. Law (1,422 yards passing), Maedgen (279 yards rushing) and Reavis (428 yards receiving) are the Eagles’ biggest weapons on offense. The Rockets counter with Ludlow (1,037 yards passing), Lujan (123.5 yards rushing per game) and the duo of Martin and Clark, who had a combined 61 catches for 981 yards in non-district action.
WACO CONNALLY at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Connally Cadets 4-2, 0-0; Gatesville Hornets 5-1, 0-0
Last week: Connally 45, Springtown 27; Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
Cadets to watch: RB Kiefer Sibley, QB JeLani McDonald, WR Kobie Black, DL Joel Weaver, LB Issacc Perez, DB Ke’Are Riley.
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Trevor Smith, WR Kyle Shafer, LB Ashtyn Cilley, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Mason Mooney, LB Aiden necessary.
Note: Gatesville has shown a knack for winning close games with a pair of one-point victories. The Hornets open 11-4A-II play against a Connally squad that has scored a district-best 232 points. Rayshon Smith (671 yards rushing), Trevor Smith (467 yards receiving), Shafer (236 yards receiving) and Newkirk (1,297 yards passing) power a Gatesville offense that has helped offset a defense that allows 396 yards per game. The Cadets average 330 yards rushing and only 49 passing. Sibley is their most productive player, with 1,014 yards rushing while averaging 10.3 per carry.
— District 13-4A-II —
JARRELL at WIMBERELY
Texan Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 2-3, 0-0; Wimberley Texans 5-0, 0-0
Last week: Jarrell, idle; Wimberley, idle
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, RB JaMarion Nibblett, WR Jacques Spradley, WR Dathan Walker, WR Mason Dotson, LB Ethan Martone, DB Jalani Price.
Texans to watch: QB Cody Stoever, RB Johnny Ball, RB Jack Boyle, WR Noah Birdsong, WR Cayden Heatley, LB Jack Riser, DL Shay Shroyer.
Note: Each of these teams enter district action fully rested following open dates. With Knebel (70-of-136, 1,301 yards, 15 TDs) under center, the Cougars average 260.2 yards per game through the air. Spradley, Dotson and Walker have more than 300 yards receiving each and have combined for 13 TDs. Coming off a regional semifinal appearance last year, Wimberley has only one win by more than 10 points. Stoever (705 yards passing, seven TDs; 434 yards rushing, eight TDs) drives the Texans.
— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Academy Bumblebees 3-3, 1-1; Yoe Yoemen 3-2, 1-0
Last week: Lorena 40, Academy 17; Yoe, idle
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR Scout Brazeal, DE Daniel Munoz, WR/DB Alex Lawton, WR/LB Zane Clark, LB Tyler Burnett.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR Charlie Mayer, RB Armando Reyes, S Jaquorius Hardman, DL Carlos Salomon.
Note: The Bees beat the Yoemen for what is believed to be the first time in program history a year ago but Yoe has shown to be much improved in 2022, and Drake’s production at quarterback is part of it. He’s thrown 10 TDs to just one interception, and Wilcox leads the way with 29 receptions. The Academy offense leads the area at 412.8 yards per game. Mraz tops the passers with 1,489 yards and Brazeal has the most catches with 42.
ROCKDALE at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 1-4, 0-1; Troy Trojans 2-4, 1-1
Last week: Franklin 63, Rockdale 42; Troy 27, McGregor 24
Tigers to watch: WR Robert Owens, QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon, RB Kemar Spencer.
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Cooper Valle, RB/LB Korey Gibson, QB Ethan Sorenson, WR Reed Ketcham, DB Kadyn Sanchez.
Note: This has the feel of a must-win for both schools in highly competitive 11-3A-I, especially for the Tigers, who’ve endured a four-game losing streak. Troy will need to limit the big-play capabilities of Barcak and Owens and can go about that with its offense — a ground-and-pound approach that can chew up clock. Five Trojans have at least 15 carries and four of those have at least 100 yards rushing. The Tigers average 396 yards per game while the Trojans allow 387.2.
— District 13-3A-II —
CLIFTON at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Clifton Cubs 1-4, 0-0; Rogers Eagles 3-2, 0-0
Last week: Clifton, idle; Rogers, idle
Cubs to watch: QB Parker Tunnell, RB Riley Finney, WR Andres Devora, LB Peyten Urbanovsky.
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe, OL/LB Gavin Bennett.
Note: Rogers lost two straight — including a narrow 23-20 loss versus Johnson City on Sept. 23 — heading into its off week but has a good chance to get back on the winning track against the Cubs in the district opener for both. Clifton has lost four in a row since winning its opener and averages 18.8 points per game. The Eagles hold opponents to 23 points an outing. Wolfe and Sisneroz have combined for a hand in 15 of Rogers’ 18 touchdowns. Tunnell has 344 yards passing and 351 rushing.
— District 8-2A-I —
ROSEBUD-LOTT at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 3-2, 1-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-5, 0-2
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24; Bosqueville 49, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Cougars to watch: QB Kyle Finan, RB Moses Fox, QB Jamarquis Johnson, WR/DB Breon Lewis, WR Jayden Thomas, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, LB Johnny Martinez, OL/DL Easton Fulton.
Eagles to watch: WR Tyrell Horne, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB/DB Nick Boaz, RB Willie Wilson, RB/LB Chad Pate, QB Kadyn Rape, WR Chris Bailey.
Note: Rosebud-Lott logged 21 straight points to create some distance late in last week’s win over Riesel as Finan (397 yards rushing, four TDs; 181 yards passing, three TDs) had a hand in five TDs and found three receivers — Lewis, Johnson and Thomas — on his passing scores. The Cougars aim to take that momentum into tonight’s matchup with a Bruceville-Eddy team still searching for its first win. Horne (159 yards rushing) and Bailey (14 catches, 175 yards, TD) pace the Eagles.
MOODY at BOSQUEVILLE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 3-2, 1-1; Bosqueville Bulldogs 2-3, 1-1
Last week: Marlin 61, Moody 7; Bosqueville 49, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Newt Schornack, RB/LB Hunter Henexson, WR/DB John Youens, WR/DB Justin Moore, OL/DL Jagger Summa.
Note: This is a big matchup in terms of playoff hopes for two teams that sit in a four-way tie for third. Moody had its three-game winning streak snapped last week while Bosqueville jumped back into the win column. The Bulldogs average 23.2 points and allow 26.4. The Bearcats defense allows just 309.6 yards allowed per game but the offense hasn’t quite found its footing, averaging 226.2 yards and 19 points.
— District 13-2A-I —
THRALL at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Thrall Tigers 2-4, 1-1; Holland Hornets 2-3, 1-0
Last week: Thrall 21, Weimar 13; Holland, idle
Tigers to watch: QB Jack Watson, RB Joseph Butler, TE/LB Tyler Bonkowski, WR Brady Burlison, LB Tyler Beer, LB Rylan West.
Hornets to watch: QB Desi Cantu, RB Ryan Steglich, WR Christian Michalek, WR Trey Grinnan, DB/K Jose Arzola, DL Colton Cargill.
Note: Holland comes into tonight’s key league tilt with an extra week of rest under its belt. The Hornets average 362.4 yards per game while holding opponents to 332.6. With capable pass catchers in Grinnan and Michalek, and Steglich leading the way in the backfield, Holland employs a mostly balanced approach to move the ball. Thrall snapped a four-game losing skid with last week’s win. Bonkowski has caught six TDs, and Burlison has rushed for five.
— District 13-2A-II —
MILANO at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Milano Eagles 4-0, 0-0; Bartlett Bulldogs 2-2, 0-0
Last week: Milano, idle; Bartlett, idle
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Joshua Millar, RB/LB Andres Ruelas, RB/LB Ethan Gordon, QB Chris Vazquez.
Bulldogs to watch: RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, QB Bryson Bass, TE Khalil Gadison, OL Alonso Castaneda.
Note: Bartlett will kick off district action tonight with a tough foe in the undefeated Eagles, who outscored opponents 165-49 through non-district play. Led by the dual-threat Bass under center, the Bulldogs put up 354.8 yards per game while limiting foes to an average of 258 yards. Milano puts up 375.5 yards rushing per game, led by Millar (34 carries, 580 yards, nine TDs) and Ruelas (47 carries, 512 yards, five TDs).
GRANGER at IOLA
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Granger Lions 4-1, 0-0; Iola Bulldogs 1-4, 0-0
Last week: Granger, idle; Maud 22, Iola 18
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Brian Crosby, RB Cale Creamer, RB Kyler Dreher.
Note: Granger begins its district title defense against an Iola group that has struggled during a three-game losing streak since it beat Normangee in Week 2. As McClelland goes, so too do the Lions. The senior running back — even after Granger had last week off — tops the area’s rushing list with 835 yards and 12 TDs. The Lions defense held its own through non-district action, allowing 260.2 yards per game to rank third in the area.
— TAPPS Six-man District 3-II —
ROUND ROCK CHRISTIAN at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: Round Rock Christian Crusaders 4-1, 0-0; Holy Trinity Celtics 1-4, 0-0
Last week: Round Rock Christian 50, Williamson County Homeschool 0; San Antonio Castle Hills 80, Holy Trinity 41
Crusaders to watch: QB Michael Leuty, RB Eli Clark, RB Vashon Carter, OL Micah Mischenko.
Celtics to watch: RB/WR Christian Demapan, WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Note: Holy Trinity will try to open its district schedule on the right foot. To do so, the Celtics will have to beat a Crusaders squad that has won four straight after a season-opening loss to Austin Hill Country.
— Non-district —
TAYLOR ST. MARY’S at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: St. Mary’s 2-3; Buckholts Badgers 2-2
Last week: St. Mary’s 58, Centex Homeschool 37; Buckholts, idle
St. Mary’s players to watch: QB Kolbe Barta, RB Ryan Altman, RB Ethan Lively.
Badgers to watch: QB Chevo Luciano, RB Ivan Baez, RB Luke Lorenz, OL/DL RJ Vega, OL/Dl Fabian Baez.
Note: Buckholts gets back on the field after last week’s game was canceled. The Badgers will try to snap a two-game losing streak by utilizing the skills of Luciano (865 yards passing, 22 TDs), Ivan Baez (615 total yards, 14 TDs), Lorenz (572 total yards, 10 TDs) and Vega (307 yards receiving, eight TDs). Altman is the go-to guy for St. Mary’s with 758 yards rushing.
PLANO JOHN PAUL II at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: John Paul Cardinals 0-5; CTCS Lions 5-1
Last week: John Paul, idle; CTCS 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 28
Cardinals to watch: QB Ryan Zabbia, QB Justin Blancafor, RB Dominick Anderson, RB DJ Taylor.
Lions to watch: RB/LB Reagan Ragsdale, QB Cooper Smith, WR/DB Luke Chiles, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, OL/DL Matt Rose, OL/DL Gabriel Logsdon.
Note: CTCS continues to win on the strength of its defense, and tonight should be no different. The Lions top the area defensive rankings by allowing only 238.7 yards per game, and they face a Cardinals team that averages just 113 yards an outing and has been outscored 245-14. Ragsdale fuels the CTCS offense with 721 yards rushing, which ranks second among area ball carriers.