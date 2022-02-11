BELTON — Playing in the final home game of the season with a share of the District 12-6A title hinging on the outcome, Belton refused to be denied.
The Tigers never trailed against Killeen Shoemaker on Friday night, limiting the Grey Wolves to just 11 first-half points en route to a one-sided 71-45 victory that secured at least a share of the district championship for the first time in nearly two decades.
Following the win, Belton head coach Jason Fossett was more focused on the journey than the moment.
“It feels really good to have nine seniors clinch at least a share of the district championship at home on senior night in the way we did it,” he said. “It just wraps it all up pretty nicely for my seniors. It was just a really special night for those guys.”
And the Tigers, whose last shared league crown was reported to be in 2004, immediately took control.
After senior TJ Johnson’s 3-pointer opened the scoring, Shoemaker’s Antwone Gonzales responded with a layup. The Grey Wolves were never any closer.
Belton (29-4, 12-1) scored the next six points before taking a 16-5 advantage into the second quarter, in which the Tigers really found their rhythm.
Sophomore Trap Johnson made two 3s among his eight points in the period as Belton outscored Shoemaker 23-6 in the quarter.
“We knew this was a big game coming in,” said Trap Johnson, who finished with 13 points. “Being able to get a share of title is a big deal, so we were ready. We came out fast and hard.”
Shoemaker (10-14, 6-7) attempted to rally in the second half but it did not make a dent in the deficit as Belton merely exchanged runs for the duration of the contest.
TJ Johnson finished with game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyler Tingle, Seth Morgan and Peyton Euer had eight points apiece for the Tigers.
Isacc Hawthorne led the Grey Wolves with 11 points.
The Tigers already have locked up their playoff berth, but they still have plenty for which to play.
With a victory at Harker Heights on Tuesday, Belton would claim the outright district championship. The last known outright district title for the Tigers occurred in 1966.