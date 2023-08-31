— Non-district —
TEMPLE at WILLIS
Berton A. Yates Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 1-0; Willis Wildkats 1-0
Last week: Temple 57, McKinney Boyd 34; Willis 52, Bryan Rudder 21
Last year: Temple 34, Willis 20
Wildcats to watch: WR Christian Tutson, WR Tavion Flowers, WR Jeremiah Lennon, QB Kade Stewart, RB Josiah Harrison, C Endrei Sauls, NG Ayden Brown, DE Nasaiah President-Lighten, DE Jamarion Carlton, LB Mikah Boldon, LB Bryce President, S O’Ryan Peoples, CB Lezlie Jackson
Wildkats to watch: QB DJ Lagway, WR Debraun Hampton, WR A’mauree Holmes, WR Daylion Robinson, WR Jalen Mickens, RB Terri Lawrence, CB Jermaine Bishop Jr., S Carter Jenkins, LB Brock Perry, DE Josiah Stephens, DE Zach Lang
Note: Temple and Willis lit up scoreboards in season-opening wins. While Lagway (436 yards passing, seven touchdowns) and Willis dominated Rudder by racking up 52 first-half points, Temple fell behind 20-7 at Boyd before outscoring the Broncos 29-0 in the second quarter en route to its 800th all-time win. Stewart responded from two early interceptions in his first start to pass for 188 yards and two TDs, and Harrison rushed for three TDs. Tutson had a 40-yard scoring run and returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 98 yards for a vital TD. Lagway is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound Florida-committed QB with several skilled weapons to target. The Wildcats must cover and tackle well in open space to contain a speedy Willis attack.
LAKE BELTON at BUDA JOHNSON
Bob Shelton Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 1-0; Johnson Jaguars 1-0
Last week: Lake Belton 34, Leander Rouse 10; Johnson 28, San Antonio Clark 0
Last year: Lake Belton 41, Johnson 34
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, DB Selman Bridges, QB Eli Mascarenas, WR/LB Ty Legg, WR Davion Peters, LB Garrett Roland, LB Tre Phillips, DL Garrett Combs, RB Cameron Hamilton, RB Ryan Camacho.
Jaguars to watch: RB Kael Hatnot, QB Carson McMullin, RB Terrance Grant Jr., LB Luca Picucci, LB Tomsen Vickery.
Note: If all goes as planned tonight, Lake Belton will get to play four quarters against the Jaguars after last week’s opener lasted only 23 minutes because of a power outage with 1 minute left in the first half. Still, the Broncos put enough on film to help them prepare for an improved Johnson squad that is coming off a Week 1 shutout victory. Mascarenas completed 67 percent of his passes in his first varsity start when the Broncos offense piled up 359 yards on just 32 snaps (11.2 yards per play). Last year, Lake held a 34-point lead late in the third quarter before the Jaguars scored the final 24 points to tighten the final outcome.
BRENHAM at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Brenham Cubs 1-0; Belton Tigers 1-0
Last week: Brenham 16, Conroe Oak Ridge 7; Belton 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
Last year: Brenham 42, Belton 7
Cubs to watch: QB Jordan Harvey, LB Cade Moore, RB Jakoby Dixon, DB Jabreon Moore, OL Blake Robinson, DT Miguel Rodriguez, WR Chris Guidry.
Tigers to watch: LB Wyatt Butler, QB Reese Rumfield, DL Ethan Arendall, WR Isaac Abel, DL Bryson Sauceda, OL John Roach, DB Alton McCallum.
Note: Belton will get another shot at a Brenham team that beat it twice last year, first in the regular season and again in the area round of the playoffs. Both teams feature new QBs and mostly reworked offensive lines. The Tigers got two rushing scores and two TD tosses from Rumfield last week while Harvey also threw for a pair of scores, including a 74-yarder to sophomore Guidry, for the Cubs. Brenham features an experienced defense and had three interceptions in beating Class 6A Oak Ridge last week, two from Jabreon Moore.
GATESVILLE at GLEN ROSE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 1-0; Glen Rose Tigers 0-1
Last week: Gatesville 34, Taylor 27; Grandview 35, Glen Rose 7
Last year: Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
Hornets to watch: WR Josiah Groeneweg, QB Canyon Evans, TE/LB Camden Raymond, DL Keltyn Raymond, WR Adrian Sanchez.
Tigers to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, DB Lawson Mooney, OL Zach Bryant, QB Jacob Newkirk, DL Cory Burns, RB Jimmy Hall.
Note: Gatesville scored 20 second-half points to erase a six-point halftime deficit in last week’s win. The Hornets got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Smith, and Newkirk had TD throws to Brayden Saunders and Theron Stone. Glen Rose got 172 yards and a touchdown on eight catches from Groeneweg but was held to minus-6 yards rushing. Evans threw for 268 yards but also five interceptions.
BRYAN RUDDER at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Rudder Rangers 0-1; Salado Eagles 1-0
Last week: Willis 52, Rudder 21; Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35
Last year: Salado 38, Rudder 28
Rangers to watch: QB Cody Billings, WR Jaquise Martin, WR Jayden Erskine, LB Trace Emola, DL Hunter McGary.
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Brendan Wilson, WR Morgan Adams, OL Brooks McLane, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover.
Note: Salado wants to keep its momentum while Rudder looks to bounce back after Week 1. Law threw for 311 yards and four TDs in the Eagles’ season-opening win, in which Maedgen rushed for 91 yards, Wilson had 195 yards receiving and three scores, and Adams hauled in six catches for 109 yards and a TD. Salado allowed 428 yards last week, but Rudder might not have the same firepower as Fredericksburg. Billings passed for 149 yards and a pair of scores, but the Rangers surrendered 514 yards — 436 through the air.
JARRELL at GIDDINGS
Buffalo Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 0-1; Giddings Buffaloes 0-1
Last week: Llano 28, Jarrell 18; Columbus 47, Giddings 12
Last year: Giddings 21, Jarrell 14
Cougars to watch: RB JaMarion Nibblett, WR Mason Dotson, OL Bryan Tibbetts, LB Jaylon Harris, QB/DB Nico Rodriguez.
Buffaloes to watch: RB Bryson McDaniel, QB Gunnar Fromme, WR Wyatt Kasmiersky, DB Cade Patschke, OL Jay Raz.
Note: Dotson had six catches for 124 yards and a score, and Nibblett rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown to pace Jarrell’s offense last week. Defensively, Ford led the way with 10 tackles. Most of Giddings’ production came from the sophomore McDaniel, who rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries.
ACADEMY at LAGO VISTA
Lago Vista Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 1-0; Lago Vista Vikings 0-1
Last week: Academy 48, Rogers 20; Cameron Yoe 45, Lago Vista 21
Last year: Lago Vista 43, Academy 29
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, RB Cavalli Nealy, WR Luke Tomasek, WR Zane Clark, OL/DL Caden Berry, WR Vincent Williams.
Vikings to watch: RB Wyatt Herring, QB Dominic Garcia, LB Brooks Jackson, TE/DL Devin Shipp.
Note: Nealy had just 56 yards rushing a season ago but kick-started his 2023 by tripling that total with 178 yards on the ground. Mraz tossed four TDs, two each to Clark and Williams. The Vikings prefer to run the ball, much like Academy’s Week 1 opponent Rogers that posted 317 yards rushing. The Bees will need to tighten up that facet this week. Garcia paced the Vikings last week with 107 yards rushing, though Lago didn’t do much in the second half against Yoe.
CAMERON YOE at YOAKUM
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 1-0; Yoakum Bulldogs 1-0
Last week: Yoe 45, Lago Vista 21; Yoakum 36, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
Last year: Yoe 62, Yoakum 28
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB/DB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR/DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, WR Elijah Goodrum.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Zach Taylor, RB Qyion Williams, WR Xzavier Barnett, WR Kadarius Price.
Note: The Yoemen eased into their opener a week ago, trailing 14-10 at halftime before setting aside the Vikings after the break. Hardman was credited with 22 tackles while Cade Hubnik had 15 and Goolsby 14. Drake passed for 245 yards and Bradley gained 145 on the ground. Taylor completed 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns last week and also had a team-high 58 yards rushing.
ROCKDALE at TAYLOR
Taylor Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 0-1; Taylor Ducks 0-1
Last week: Teague 28, Rockdale 21; Gatesville 34, Taylor 27
Last year: Taylor 55, Rockdale 41
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, DB Sawyer Chalk, TE/LB Riley Spears, WR/DB Gerren Marrero.
Ducks to watch: RB Andrias Fisher, LB Jackson Meller, OL Syris Corley, DL Jaden Rush, QB Josh Mikulencak.
Note: Both teams endured close defeats by seven points last week and will aim to rebound against one another in this installment of a rivalry that dates to the early 1910s. Taylor’s victory a year ago snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak in the series. The Ducks own a 49-35-3 edge overall. Rockdale’s defense limited Teague to just 267 yards but the Tigers turned over the ball four times and mustered 66 yards rushing.
LEXINGTON at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Lexington Eagles 1-0; Troy Trojans 0-1
Last week: Lexington 45, Thorndale 12; Whitney 28, Troy 21
Last year: Lexington 43, Troy 24
Eagles to watch: QB Kase Evans, RB Kaiden Chappel, WR Mason Biehle, DB Joseph Kerr, OL/DL Noah Nededog.
Trojans to watch: QB Joseph McMurtry, RB Gage Richardson, WR Reed Ketcham, WR/RB Cooper Valle, OL/DL Joseph Tuck.
Note: Troy tried to rally with two fourth-quarter TDs last week but came up short and will try to get over the hump tonight in its second game under head coach Tommy Brashear. McMurtry threw for 372 yards, including eight completions to Ketcham for 170 yards and seven throws to Valle for 144 yards. The Trojans defense allowed 310 yards and will need to be stout tonight against a Lexington offense — led by Evans (225 yards passing), Chappel (114 yards rushing) and Biehle (145 yards receiving) — that totaled 422 yards last week.
ROGERS at SCHULENBURG
David Husmann Memorial Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 0-1; Schulenburg Shorthorns 0-1
Last week: Academy 48, Rogers 20; Universal City Randolph 44, Schulenburg 22
Last year: Rogers 55, Schulenburg 14
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, RB Abraham Hernandez, RB Sergio Reyna, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Bryce Watson, RB Blayton Watkins.
Shorthorns to watch: ATH Tyler Ryba, WR/DB Aaron Janacek, RB/LB Rodney Walton, RB/LB John Davis.
Note: Rogers will look to shore up its defense after surrendering 414 yards to rival Academy. Reyna averaged 12.4 yards per carry en route to 87 yards on the ground, and Watson had two rushing scores a week ago. The Shorthorns return seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s winless campaign. Picked to finish last in District 13-2A-I, which includes Holland, Schulenburg has first-year head coach Luke Hobbs at the helm.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at FLORENCE
Stampede Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-1; Florence Buffaloes 0-1
Last week: Hico 37, Bruceville-Eddy 8; San Saba 40, Florence 3
Last year: Florence 26, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Ashton Rosas, RB/DB Tyrell Horne, WR/DB Christopher Bailey, OL/DL Carson Carter, OL/DL Nick Squyres.
Buffaloes to watch: RB Mariano Palacios, RB Juan Mendez, WR Jose Danny Maldonado, OL/DL Hayden Regier, OL/DL Enrique Palacios.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy trailed by 14 points at halftime and never quite got on track in head coach Brian Ramsey’s debut. The Eagles rushed for 185 yards, but Hico converted eight of 11 third-down chances and compiled 404 total yards, more than 300 of which came on the ground. For Florence, freshmen Mariano Palacios and Mendez combined for 102 yards rushing on 15 carries in last week’s loss.
MOODY at HICO
Tiger Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 0-1; Hico Tigers 1-0
Last week: Axtell 34, Moody 3; Hico 37, Bruceville-Eddy 8
Last year: Moody 23, Hico 6
Bearcats to watch: WR/DB Ben Matias, OL/DL Ethan Gonzalez, QB Tucker Staton, RB Wentworth Eubanks.
Tigers to watch: QB/DB Carson Keller, DL/OL Richie Morales, TE/LB Preston Roach, OL/DL Reegan Brister, FB/LB Javier Guerrero.
Note: Eubanks led the way with 52 yards rushing, though Moody’s offensive production was limited against a solid Axtell team. The Bearcats defense allowed just 242 yards last week, putting it fourth among the area’s teams. Hico returns nearly everyone from its 2022 team that made the playoffs and finished 4-7.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at WORTHAM
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-1; Wortham Bulldogs 1-0
Last week: Jewett Leon 27, Rosebud-Lott 21 (OT); Wortham 28, Kerens 14
Last year: Wortham 30, Rosebud-Lott 0
Cougars to watch: WR/DB Jamarquis Johnson, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, RB DJ Hicks, QB Pryce Rabroker, WR/DB Jayden Thomas.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/DL Yancey Bean, QB Jon Ross Black, TE/DL Cash Perez, LB Joseph Caroll, WR Lance Jones.
Note: Johnson rushed for 71 yards and a score while Hicks and Carson Kahlig combined for 64 yards rushing and another TD in the Cougars’ narrow loss last week. Rodriguez paced Rosebud-Lott’s defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Yahir Mendoza took a fumble recovery back for a TD. Wortham got touchdowns on the ground from four players and was led by Bean’s 86 yards rushing and 57 yards receiving.
HOLLAND at VALLEY MILLS
J.C. Larkin Athletic Complex
Records: Holland Hornets 1-0; Valley Mills Eagles 1-0
Last week: Holland 31, Burton 14; Valley Mills 13, Wheeler 0
Last year: Holland 40, Valley Mills 14
Hornets to watch: QB/DB Desi Cantu, RB/LB Gavin Cruz, WR/DB Christian Michalek, OL/DL Tyler Foster, RB/DB Ryan Steglich.
Eagles to watch: QB Elandis Taylor, WR Andrew Rodriguez, RB JaSean Johnson, LB Cooper Wolf.
Note: Holland churned out an area-best 264 yards on the ground and jumped on Burton early, building a 15-point lead after the first quarter on its way to last week’s win. Cruz paced the Hornets’ attack with 177 yards rushing and two TDs while Cantu added a pair of rushing scores to go with 51 yards passing. Wolf led the way with 14 tackles for a Valley Mills defense that recorded its first shutout since Oct. 22, 2021.
BARTLETT at AXTELL
Ellison Field
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-1; Axtell Longhorns 1-0
Last week: Frost 46, Bartlett 26; Axtell 34, Moody 3
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Raiden Castro, RB/LB Eric Walker, WR/DB Tristan Evans, OL/DL Luke Warfield, QB Ryder Castro.
Longhorns to watch: RB Tyson Michel, WR/DB Cole Tindle, WR/DB Kelby Hollingsworth, DL Remington Regian, LB Aaron Perrine.
Note: In his debut under center for the Bulldogs, Ryder Castro passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard throw to Jordan Castellanos. Walker accounted for Bartlett’s other receiving score while hauling in game highs of five catches for 113 yards. Walker and Raiden Castro also ran for TDs as Bartlett pulled to within two points of Frost in the third quarter but got no closer. Axtell was led by Michel’s 180-yard rushing performance that included three touchdowns.
GRANGER at THORNDALE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Granger Lions 1-0; Thorndale Bulldogs 0-1
Last week: Granger 57, Hubbard 8; Lexington 45, Thorndale 12
Last year: Thorndale 36, Granger 34
Lions to watch: QB/LB Chase Edwards, WR/DB Joseph Sifuentes, RB/DB Isaac Lizardo, RB/LB Caleb Hobratsch.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Coy Stutts, WR Jayden Clawson, RB Luke Merz, DB Cayden Mendez.
Note: This matchup of two physical teams went to overtime last season and likely will be a dogfight once again. Edwards managed his debut as the starting QB well, completing five of seven passes for 149 yards last week. Hobratsch, a sophomore, also announced his arrival with 96 yards rushing on five carries. Lizardo and Sifuentes had an interception each.
DALLAS SHELTON at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Shelton Chargers 1-0; CTCS Lions 0-1
Last week: Shelton 36, Austin Homeschool 13; Austin Brentwood 40, CTCS 21
Last year: CTCS 27, Shelton 14
Chargers to watch: RB Jaden Ball, RB Taylor Ogden, QB Heston Dios, WR Hansen Graham.
Lions to watch: RB Tabor Tyson, QB Cooper Smith, RB/WR Tristan Eanes, WR Jacob Good, OL/DL Loyal Morris.
Note: The biggest challenge for CTCS will be stopping a Shelton rushing attack that churned out 301 yards last week, including 119 from Ball and 83 from Ogden. The Lions’ balanced offense produced 177 yards rushing and 159 passing, with Tyson (149 yards rushing) and Smith (12-of-22 for 120 yards) doing most of the damage.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at WACO VANGUARD
Paul Tyson Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 0-1; Vanguard Vikings 1-0
Last week: Red Oak Ovilla 48, Holy Trinity 0; Vanguard 57, Georgetown Grace 12
Last year: Holy Trinity 58, Vanguard 32
Celtics to watch: QB Robert Campbell, LB Liam Ralston, RB/LB Christian Demapan, TE Andrew Leurs, WR/DB Michael Hubbard.
Note: A young Holy Trinity squad was held out of the end zone in its opener and will try to get on track tonight against a Vanguard team that finally won last week after going winless last season.